Study presented at ESMO evaluated more than 60,000 advanced NSCLC cases and found greater than 80% sensitivity across all 12 biomarkers using routine H&E pathology images

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) today announced results from a study evaluating an AI-enabled pre-screening panel for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The panel achieved greater than 80% sensitivity across all 12 biomarkers assessed, with sensitivity exceeding 90% for several biomarkers, supporting its potential to identify patients who may need confirmatory biomarker testing. Results from the study were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2026 in Madrid.

As the number of biomarker-driven therapies for advanced NSCLC continues to grow, identifying the right biomarkers can require multiple, time-consuming tests and sufficient tumor tissue. AI-enabled pre-screening is designed to help clinicians prioritize diagnostic testing, increase the number of patients who receive appropriate biomarker testing, accelerate access to clinically actionable results and preserve limited tissue samples.

"Precision medicine only works when clinicians have the right information at the right time," said Ezra Cohen, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Oncology at Tempus. "These findings demonstrate the potential for AI to extract meaningful information from a pathology image that is already part of routine care and help clinicians determine what testing may be most important next. This builds on our efforts to apply AI to routine diagnostic data to help more patients benefit from precision medicine."

Results are from a multi-center analysis of 60,459 advanced NSCLC cases across 56,969 patients. The AI-enabled panel analyzes routinely generated hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) pathology whole slide images (WSI) to predict potentially clinically relevant genomic and IHC biomarker status, supporting more timely access to personalized therapies. The study was conducted through an ongoing collaboration between Tempus and Pfizer focused on addressing diagnostic barriers and supporting biomarker testing across the broader treatment landscape, regardless of therapy.

The research also builds on Tempus' broader work in AI-enabled biomarker prediction, including Paige Predict and Tempus Preview. Paige Predict, used as part of clinical laboratory testing, analyzes H&E WSI to predict the likelihood of 123 biomarkers across multiple cancer types when tissue is insufficient for sequencing. Tempus Preview provides early predictions of clinically relevant biomarkers approximately 24 hours after sample receipt in the clinical laboratory.

The H&E pre-screening panel remains in development and is not intended to replace established molecular or immunohistochemistry testing. It is being evaluated as a tool to help inform and prioritize subsequent diagnostic testing.

About Tempus

Tempus is a technology company leading the adoption of AI to advance precision medicine. With one of the world's largest libraries of multimodal data and an operating system to make that data accessible and useful, Tempus provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimized therapeutics. The goal is for each patient to benefit from the treatment of others who came before by providing physicians with tools that learn as Tempus gathers more data. For more information, visit tempus.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Tempus and Tempus' industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the quality of Tempus' research and publications; the contributions of Tempus' research and findings to the larger scientific community and the use of Tempus' products and services to advance clinical care for patients. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "going to," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," or "would" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Tempus cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Tempus has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends that it believes may affect Tempus' business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Tempus' financial performance; the ability to attract and retain customers and partners; managing Tempus' growth and future expenses; competition and new market entrants; compliance with new laws, regulations and executive actions, including any evolving regulations in the artificial intelligence space; the ability to maintain, protect and enhance Tempus' intellectual property; the ability to attract and retain qualified team members and key personnel; the ability to repay or refinance outstanding debt, or to access additional financing; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, health epidemics, macroeconomic conditions, and war or other armed conflict, as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" in Tempus' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 24, 2026, as well as in other filings Tempus may make with the SEC in the future. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Tempus believes to be reasonable as of this date. Tempus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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Contacts:

Kelli Manalli

kelli.manalli@tempus.com