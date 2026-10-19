Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Launches WasteTires.com, Creating a Digital Gateway for Legal Waste Tire Disposal

Midland launches as first regulated processing location with online appointments now available as Company looks toward Dallas and Houston for future expansion

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("Waste Energy," "WEC" or the "Company"), an emerging waste-to-energy and environmental infrastructure company, today announced the launch of WasteTires.com , a new digital platform designed to make the legal disposal of waste tires simpler, more transparent and more accessible.

WasteTires.com is launching with Waste Energy's regulated Midland, Texas waste tire storage and processing facility as its first location. Customers can now use the platform to view disposal pricing, schedule an appointment, pay online and maintain a digital record of their transactions.

Appointments are now open, with one appointment available per hour during available operating periods.

The launch represents the next step in Waste Energy's strategy to combine regulated physical waste infrastructure with technology that makes it easier for businesses, tire dealers, waste tire transporters and other customers to properly dispose of waste tires.

"Waste tires are a massive, recurring environmental problem, but properly disposing of them shouldn't be difficult," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "We built WasteTires.com to simplify that process. Find a regulated location, know what it costs, schedule a time and properly dispose of your tires. Midland is where we are starting, and our goal is to prove that making legal disposal easier can drive more tires into responsible processing."

Solving a Massive and Recurring Waste Problem

Approximately 39.8 million used and scrap tires were managed in Texas during 2024, according to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Waste Energy believes addressing that enormous waste stream requires both the physical infrastructure to receive and process tires and a simple way for customers to access that infrastructure.

WasteTires.com is designed to connect those two pieces.

At launch, the platform provides customers with a straightforward digital process for accessing Waste Energy's Midland facility, including transparent disposal pricing, online appointment scheduling, electronic payments and transaction history.

For Waste Energy, the platform is also expected to provide a new digital customer-acquisition channel while helping the Midland facility better manage incoming tire volumes and scheduling as operations expand.

"Our entire mission is centered around doing our part to address the waste tire problem while building a great business," Gallagher said. "WasteTires.com extends that mission directly to the customer. We want to make the responsible choice the easy choice."

Midland Provides the Foundation

Waste Energy's approximately 12.5-acre Midland waste conversion campus will serve as the first physical location integrated into WasteTires.com.

The campus includes approximately 12,500 square feet of shop space and is being developed to support increasing waste tire intake, processing and conversion activities.

WasteTires.com adds a digital layer to that physical infrastructure, giving Waste Energy a platform through which it can attract customers, schedule deliveries, process payments and manage customer relationships as tire intake grows.

The Company believes Midland provides an ideal market in which to develop and refine the WasteTires.com model because Waste Energy controls both sides of the transaction - the digital customer experience and the regulated physical infrastructure receiving the tires.

"Midland is our proving ground," Gallagher continued. "We have the facility, the regulatory framework and the processing infrastructure. WasteTires.com now gives us a way to connect directly with the businesses and customers generating these tires and make it easier for them to reach us."

Dallas and Houston Represent the Next Opportunity

If the Midland model develops as anticipated, Waste Energy believes Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston represent natural next markets for WasteTires.com.

The two metropolitan areas are among the largest and fastest-growing markets in the United States. U.S. Census Bureau estimates put Dallas-Fort Worth at approximately 8.5 million residents and the Houston metropolitan area at approximately 7.9 million residents in 2025.

Houston and Dallas-Fort Worth also ranked first and second nationally in numeric metropolitan population growth during 2025, adding approximately 126,700 and 123,600 residents, respectively.

Waste Energy believes the combination of large populations, extensive highway and trucking infrastructure, commercial fleets, tire dealers and continued population growth could make both markets attractive opportunities for expanding its waste tire collection and processing model.

"We believe Texas represents an enormous opportunity," Gallagher concluded. "Nearly 40 million scrap tires are managed in this state every year. We are starting with one WasteTires.com location in Midland and one appointment at a time. Our focus now is proving the model, increasing the volume moving through our Midland facility and building a better experience for our customers. From there, Dallas and Houston represent logical next steps as we work to build WasteTires.com into a recognizable platform for responsible waste tire disposal."

About WasteTires.com

WasteTires.com is a digital waste tire disposal platform developed by Waste Energy Corp. The platform is designed to simplify access to regulated waste tire processing infrastructure through transparent pricing, online scheduling, electronic payments and digital transaction management.

WasteTires.com is initially launching at Waste Energy's regulated Midland, Texas waste tire storage and processing facility.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID: WAST) is an emerging waste-to-energy and environmental infrastructure company focused on developing scalable solutions for the processing, recycling and conversion of waste materials. Through its subsidiary Energy Works, Inc., the Company is developing its flagship waste conversion campus in Midland, Texas, with an initial focus on waste tires and the recovery of commercially usable products through thermal conversion technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated adoption and performance of WasteTires.com; customer appointments and waste tire volumes; expansion into Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston or other markets; future processing and conversion capacity; revenue generation; and the Company's broader growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations, plans and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that WasteTires.com will achieve anticipated adoption or transaction volumes, that the Company will expand into additional markets, or that anticipated operating, processing, conversion or revenue milestones will be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Email: IR@wec.eco

Website: www.wec.eco / www.WasteTires.com

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-launches-wastetires.com-creating-a-digital-gateway-for-legal-waste-ti-1238320