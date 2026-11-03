Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Sets November 17 Investor Call as Company Targets First Full Operational Quarter in Q1 2027

Company to discuss revenue growth, expanding waste tire opportunities and final commissioning of WE #1 as Waste Energy prepares to transition from development to full operations

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 3, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("Waste Energy," "WEC" or the "Company"), an emerging waste-to-energy and environmental infrastructure company, today announced that it will host an investor conference call following the close of the U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, to discuss its third-quarter results, growing revenue-generating operations and the final commissioning of its first waste conversion system, Waste Energy #1 ("WE #1").

The call will focus on what management believes are the two most important developments in the Company's transition from more than four years of development toward full-scale operations: the growth of Waste Energy's existing revenue base and the anticipated commissioning of WE #1.

Subject to successful completion and commissioning of WE #1, Waste Energy is preparing for January 1, 2027 to mark the beginning of the first full operational quarter in the Company's history.

"This is the transition we have spent more than four years working toward," said Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp. "We are generating revenue today, we are actively pursuing opportunities to grow that revenue base, and WE #1 is approaching commissioning. Our focus now is on execution and positioning Waste Energy to enter 2027 as an operating waste processing and conversion company."

Growing Revenue and Waste Tire Volumes

Waste Energy is currently generating revenue through its Midland operations and has increased its waste tire intake capacity in preparation for WE #1 coming online.

The Company is also actively pursuing discussions and opportunities with commercial customers and local and regional governmental entities regarding additional waste tire collection, recycling and processing services. Management believes these opportunities, if successfully converted into operating relationships, could increase both waste tire volumes and revenue moving through the Company's Midland infrastructure.

"Our business model starts when tires come through our gates," Gallagher said. "Increasing those volumes is a major priority. We are building relationships today that we believe can help grow our existing revenue base while simultaneously building the waste stream needed to support our processing and conversion operations."

WE #1: From Construction to Commissioning

Waste Energy recently completed its fifth and final major crane day for WE #1 and previously estimated the system to be approximately 85-90% complete.

With the major components now substantially in place, the Company's engineering and construction teams are completing final connections, piping, system integration and other remaining work necessary to begin testing and commissioning.

Waste Energy continues to target December 1, 2026 to begin the commissioning process and operational readiness and training.

If completed on the anticipated timetable, Q1 2027 would become the first full quarter in Waste Energy's history with its expanded waste tire intake and processing operations and WE #1 operating together.

"That is what makes the next several weeks so important," Gallagher concluded. "We are approaching the point where years of development begin transitioning into operations. Our priorities are clear: grow revenue, increase tire volumes, commission WE #1 and enter 2027 ready to operate. We look forward to discussing our third-quarter results and providing shareholders with a detailed update on November 17."

Investor Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Timing: Following the close of the U.S. financial markets

The Company will discuss third-quarter results and revenue, current business development activities, the commissioning status of WE #1 and its outlook entering Q1 2027.

Conference call access information will be announced prior to the event.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID: WAST) is an emerging waste-to-energy and environmental infrastructure company focused on developing scalable solutions for the processing, recycling and conversion of waste materials. Through its subsidiary Energy Works, Inc., the Company is developing its flagship waste conversion campus in Midland, Texas, with an initial focus on waste tires and the recovery of commercially usable products through thermal conversion technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the commissioning and operation of WE #1; the Company's December 1, 2026 operational-readiness target; expectations regarding Q1 2027 operations; potential increases in waste tire intake and revenue; prospective commercial and governmental relationships; and the Company's growth strategy. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that WE #1 will become operational within the anticipated timeframe, that current business discussions will result in agreements, or that anticipated operating or revenue milestones will be achieved. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Waste Energy Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Email: IR@wec.eco

Website: www.wec.eco / www.WasteTires.com

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-sets-november-17-investor-call-as-company-targets-first-full-operatio-1245789