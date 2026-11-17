MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 17, 2026 / Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), an emerging waste processing and resource recovery company, today announced that Chairman and CEO Scott Gallagher will host a shareholder update conference call at 4:30 PM Eastern Standard Time.

The call will be available through the Company's website at:

https://www.wec.eco/investor-calls

A recording of the presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the call.

During the presentation, management will provide updates on several important developments, including:

WE #1 Commissioning: The Company's progress toward beginning commissioning of its first 15-ton-per-day waste tire conversion system in Midland, Texas, targeted for December 1st 2026, with the objective of ramping toward full operating capacity during the first quarter of 2027.

The Company's progress toward beginning commissioning of its first 15-ton-per-day waste tire conversion system in Midland, Texas, targeted for December 1st 2026, with the objective of ramping toward full operating capacity during the first quarter of 2027. Revenue Opportunities: The potential for WE #1 to generate multiple revenue streams through waste tire intake fees and recovered oil, carbon black and steel.

The potential for WE #1 to generate multiple revenue streams through waste tire intake fees and recovered oil, carbon black and steel. Texas Market Opportunity: The Company's positioning within one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing waste tire markets, where significant industry investment and consolidation are underway.

The Company's positioning within one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing waste tire markets, where significant industry investment and consolidation are underway. WasteTires.com : The recent launch of the Company's digital tire disposal platform and its long-term potential to develop into a nationwide service network connecting tire generators with properly authorized processing facilities.

The recent launch of the Company's digital tire disposal platform and its long-term potential to develop into a nationwide service network connecting tire generators with properly authorized processing facilities. Financial Strategy: Management's efforts to pursue non-dilutive financing intended to retire remaining convertible debt obligations and provide capital to complete and launch WE #1.

"We believe Waste Energy is approaching a defining moment in its development," stated Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO. "After approximately three years of building our infrastructure and developing our operations, we are nearing the commissioning phase of our first commercial conversion system. Our focus is on doing this correctly, safely and building a foundation for sustainable revenue growth. We look forward to sharing our progress, discussing the significant opportunity we see in Texas, and outlining our priorities as we enter 2027."

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 4:30 PM EST

Webcast: https://www.wec.eco/investor-calls

Replay: Available at the same website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Waste Energy Corp.

Waste Energy Corp. (OTCID:WAST) is developing an integrated waste processing and resource recovery business focused on transforming end-of-life tires into commercially useful products. Through its Midland, Texas, operations and its www.WasteTires.com digital platform, the Company seeks to establish a scalable business model combining waste intake services, industrial processing, and recovered material sales.

For more information, visit www.wec.eco .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding commissioning schedules, anticipated operations, revenue opportunities, expansion plans, financing initiatives, and future business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. There can be no assurance that planned financing will be completed, convertible debt will be retired, or operational milestones will be achieved within anticipated timeframes. Readers should review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding risks and uncertainties. Waste Energy undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Waste Energy Corp.

Investor Relations Email: IR@wec.eco

Website: www.wec.eco / www.WasteTires.com

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/waste-energy-to-host-shareholder-update-today-at-4-30-pm-est-management-to-discuss-1252556