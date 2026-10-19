

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to a 7-month high of 1.5773 against the euro, from an early low of 1.5863.



Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to near 4-week highs of 112.48 and 1.4071 from early lows of 111.70 and 1.4128, respectively.



The loonie edged up to 0.9826 against the Australian dollar, from an early low of 0.9854.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.56 against the euro, 113.00 against the yen, 1.39 against the greenback and 0.97 against the aussie.



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