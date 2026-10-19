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WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 21:46
3,720 Euro
-0,53 % -0,020
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3,6203,80015:47
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ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Chervon Names Krystle Adams Director of Sales Recruiting

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Krystle Adams joins Chervon as Director of Sales Recruiting, effective October 19, 2026, reporting to Matt DeFeo, SVP of Sales, Training and Recruiting.

Over the past 9+ years, Adams has advanced through a series of increasingly responsible sales and recruiting positions at TTI. Earlier in her impressive career, Krystle distinguished herself as an outstanding sales representative and sales manager delivering consistently strong results.

Most recently, she was a National Recruiting Operations Manager responsible for leading, coordinating, and implementing recruiting efforts across campuses nationwide. Krystle has demonstrated exceptional skills in developing and leading campus and field sales recruiting efforts. She also designed and executed a thriving national college internship program.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to now have Krystle Adams in place to launch Chervon campus recruiting," said Matt DeFeo, SVP of Sales, Training and Recruiting. "Krystle is one of the most talented, high potential sales recruiting leaders I have seen over the past 40+ years, and she will have an immediate, significant impact on the results at Chervon."

"My experience and passion for building world-class campus recruiting systems match perfectly with Chervon's bold plans to build out a national sales organization," said Adams. "I plan to work quickly to implement our new Chervon campus recruiting system and to hire hundreds of high potential, newly-minted college graduates."

Adams holds a B.S. degree in Business and Marketing from the University of California in Riverside.

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE). Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com; +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-krystle-adams-director-of-sales-recruiting-1237966

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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