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WKN: A3CPA6 | ISIN: HK0000811882 | Ticker-Symbol: AZ9
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 21:46
3,720 Euro
-0,53 % -0,020
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CHERVON HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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3,6203,80015:47
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ACCESS Newswire
19.10.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Chervon Names Devin Murray Director of Sales - Northern Division

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Devin Murray joins Chervon as Director of Sales - Northern Division, effective October 19, 2026, reporting to Thomas Kentouris, Vice President of Field Sales.

Murray joins Chervon after completing a six-year fast track career in TTI sales and sales management. Most recently, he was a Key End User Account Manager for Milwaukee charged with growing the pro tool business with large end users.

Murray's exceptional recruiting skills and leadership skills enabled him to build, manage and inspire highly effective sales teams at the store level. His account management prowess resulted in outstanding sales results and strong partnerships with multiple national accounts.

"Early in his impressive career, Devin was identified as a high potential future superstar executive," said Thomas Kentouris. "His large end user pro tool experience is exactly what we need to help build our pro tool leadership position. His inspiring leadership skills combined with his ability to aggressively grow sales at the store level all the way to the national account level make him a tremendous addition to our team."

"I am thrilled to join Chervon's amazing leadership team and to focus on our bold sales growth targets," said Murray. "Chervon's advanced technology and powerful new product development capabilities are all designed to catapult our company into a position of global leadership, and I look forward to supporting our exciting goals in the years ahead."

Murray is a graduate of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA.

# # #

ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE). Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com; +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-devin-murray-director-of-sales-northern-division-1237954

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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