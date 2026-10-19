Chervon Names Terry Lucero Director of National Accounts - Industrial

NAPERVILLE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Terry Lucero joins Chervon as Director of National Accounts - Industrial, effective October 19, 2026, reporting to Jeff Campbell, Senior Vice President of Industrial Commercial Sales.

Lucero brings 25+ years of extensive experience in building professional tool businesses at national accounts, regional accounts, at the store level and at the end user level.

Lucero started his career at Dewalt where he advanced through a series of sales, sales management and end user marketing positions over 5 years driving professional tool growth.

Lucero went on to WW Grainger where he progressed through a series of business development and sales management positions. He was also a sales manager of professional equipment at United Rentals.

Most recently, Lucero served as a director of sales at APEX Tool Group for the Americas.

"Terry's impressive pro tool experience in industrial distribution, national account management and end user marketing makes him an outstanding addition to Chervon," said Jeff Campbell. "His deep understanding of selling pro tools throughout industrial channels will be invaluable as we build our leadership position in the pro tool market."

"I'm excited to join Chervon and begin working on building our high potential professional tool business," said Lucero. "My experience in industrial channels is a great match with the company's aggressive growth goals in these important professional tool channels of distribution."

Terry is a graduate of Cornell University, where he majored in communications and was also a member of the Cornell varsity wrestling team.

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ABOUT CHERVON

Chervon North America is part of a global total solution provider specializing in R&D, manufacturing, testing, sales, and after-sales service of power tools and outdoor power equipment (OPE). Guided by user-centric innovation, the Company operates an integrated business model supported by global sales and distribution networks. Chervon's portfolio includes EGO, FLEX, SKIL, and DEVON, serving industrial, professional, and consumer markets globally.

Better Tools. Better World.

Chervon is committed to delivering superior products to users worldwide through continuous innovation and strives to become a global leader in power tools and OPE in the lithium-ion, intelligent, and digital era.

PR Contact:

Corporate Communications: CorpComm@na.chervongroup.com; +1 (331) 231-2360

SOURCE: Chervon

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/chervon-names-terry-lucero-director-of-national-accounts-industrial-1237959