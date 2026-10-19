Dolphin Entertainment to Present at the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Management to Present at 3 p.m. PT on October 20 and Participate in One-on-One Meetings with Investors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today announced that Bill O'Dowd, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event being held October 19-21, 2026 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Mr. O'Dowd is scheduled to present at 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. The presentation will be webcast at https://ldmicroevents.com/, and management will be available for in-person one-on-one meetings.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_135697/__welcome_cp.html?bank_access=0&event_id=135697

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/dolphin-entertainment-to-present-at-the-20th-annual-ld-micro-main-event-1238084