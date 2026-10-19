

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Mattel, Inc. (MAT), a major toy company, said on Monday that it has appointed Peter Griffith as chief financial officer with effect from October 20. Griffith will succeed Paul Ruh, who will serve in an advisory role through the end of the year to support a smooth transition.



Most recently, Griffith served as CFO of Amgen Inc.(AMGN). Griffith joined Amgen in 2019 from Sherwood Canyon Group, LLC, a private equity and advisory firm, where he served as President. Prior to that, he spent over two decades as a partner at EY.



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