BOSS PARFUMS, part of Coty's prestige beauty portfolio, and HYROX, the world's largest fitness racing series, have announced a multi-year international partnership across DACH, UK&I, Spain, the Nordics, Benelux, and Poland. The collaboration combines the global reach of HYROX, expected to attract more than 2 million participants during the 2026/27 season, with the ambition, confidence, and performance values embodied by BOSS PARFUMS.

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First race in Karlsruhe, Germany

The partnership will run across DACH, UK&I, Spain, the Nordics, Benelux, and Poland, pairing the physical resilience of one of the world's fastest-growing fitness racing series with the confident, ambitious mindset of BOSS PARFUMS.

HYROX has redefined fitness racing with a standardized, repeatable race format that tests strength, endurance, and mental fortitude. Elite athletes, club runners, gym-goers, and first-time participants all race the same course and format. This approach combines competition, community, and measurable personal progress through purpose-driven training. More than 2 million participants are projected to take part across 105 races in 30+ countries during the 2026/27 season. reflecting the growing consumer appetite for experience-led and community-driven fitness.

The philosophy behind "BOSS Recognize BOSS" also mirrors this mindset. Centered on the belief that achievement extends beyond individual victories, BOSS PARFUMS looks to encompass collective empowerment and mutual respect. It celebrates those who set ambitious goals, uplift others, and deliver when it matters.

Through this collaboration, BOSS PARFUMS will weave directly into the HYROX ecosystem, connecting with its international community through immersive race-day activations including branded booths, exclusive product sampling moments, premium athlete experiences, and more across the event calendar.

Douglas Gremmen, Chief Growth Officer of HYROX: "HYROX is built on a standardized platform where every finish line represents a major human victory. Whether someone is fighting for a podium or pushing past a personal best, that level of dedication commands respect. Partnering with BOSS PARFUMS allows us to spotlight the perseverance and achievement of our international community. True success is not just about pursuing individual goals, but about recognizing that same determination and drive in others. It is the epitome of BOSS recognize BOSS.

Jean Holtzmann, Chief Brands Officer for Prestige at Coty:"HYROX has created one of the fastest-growing, culturally relevant, global phenomena in the fitness world. BOSS Bottled is a core franchise within Coty's prestige portfolio, and this multi-year partnership with HYROX gives us a direct way to engage younger audiences who share our belief in high performance and the pursuit of personal success. BOSS Bottled Beyond launches across the same six markets as HYROX competition season, giving the partnership a live product story from day one."

As HYROX accelerates its global expansion, this alliance underscores the growing influence of fitness racing as a global sporting discipline. The partnership kicked off with BOSS PARFUMS HYROX Karlsruhe (1-4 October 2026) in Germany, the first of its major title event activations across the 2026/27 season. Next is BOSS PARFUMS HYROX Poznan (20-22 November 2026) in Poland, with further activations scheduled at national events in the UK&I, Benelux, Nordics and Spain. BOSS PARFUMS will deliver high-touch experiential environments and athlete engagement platforms, bringing the brand directly to HYROX's global network of over 15,000 affiliated training clubs and millions of participants worldwide.

The collaboration will spotlight the upcoming BOSS Bottled Beyond fragrance portfolio including BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Parfum, BOSS Bottled Beyond Eau de Toilette Intense, and BOSS Bottled Beyond for Her embodying dual forces of strength and refinement, crafted for those who strive to go beyond.

For more information, please contact hyrox@fittestpr.com

About HYROX

HYROX is the world's largest fitness racing series, with an ecosystem of training and coaching built around performance, participation, and community. Combining 8 x 1 km runs with 8 functional workout stations, HYROX has created a standardized race format where professional athletes and everyday competitors compete in the same event.

Founded in Germany in 2017, HYROX now hosts races across more than 30 countries and six continents, alongside a broader ecosystem that includes HYROX 365 training clubs and programming, HYROX YoungStars, the Elite Series, and HYROX Experiences.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is a global leader in beauty, spanning fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Founded in Paris in 1904, the Company has grown into one of the largest beauty companies in the world, selling prestige and mass-market products in more than 120 countries. Coty gives people the confidence to express their individuality, and the Company continues to advance sustainability across its operations through its Beauty That Lasts program. Learn more at coty.com or on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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Contacts:

If you have any questions, please contact:

Antonia Werther antonia_werther@cotyinc.com