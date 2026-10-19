

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Monday, AT&T Inc. (T), along with the National Basketball Association and the Women's National Basketball Association, announced the launch of the fourth generation of the High-Speed Arena Network, the latest evolution of the leagues' connectivity platform.



The newly launched platform is built to quickly and reliably transport live game content, highlights, replays, in-arena programming and stats to fans and business partners, while enabling the behind-the-scenes technology that helps support game operations.



Concurrently, the three parties have also extended their longstanding marketing partnership, continuing AT&T's role as the leagues' Official Connectivity Partner.



In pre-market hours, T was trading at $23.09, down 1.45 percent on the NYSE.



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