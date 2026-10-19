Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Neuentdeckung sorgt für Aufsehen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
MI

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
19.10.26 | 08:05
0,055 Euro
-2,83 % -0,002
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1290,20317:11
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 15:20 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto selected for 20.2 M EUR Innovation Fund grant for proposed Euro Dragon Farm project; Grant Agreement Preparation initiated

Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, today announces that the company has been selected by the European Commission to enter Grant Agreement Preparation (GAP) for funding of 20.2 M EUR million under the Innovation Fund (Call INNOVFUND-2025-NZT). The selected project, Euro Dragon Farm, is a first-of-its-kind 10 MW tidal kite array planned for deployment in Ireland. Minesto now enters the GAP phase to finalise and sign the grant agreement with the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA). This process will be finalized in the first quarter of 2027.

Minesto has been selected by the European Commission to enter Grant Agreement Preparation for funding of 20.2 M EUR under the EU Innovation Fund. The selected project, Euro Dragon Farm, is a proposed 10 MW tidal kite array in Ireland. The 20.2 M grant will cover 60 percent of the Euro Dragon Farm investment needed.

"Being selected for this 20.2 M EUR grant contribution to our latest project development opportunity, the Euro Dragon Farm, is the most significant commercial milestone in Minesto's history so far. Our dragon technology competitiveness, attractiveness of the Dragon Farm investment case and our assessed project execution capability have been highly rated, resulting in Minesto being selected to spearhead the commercial build-out of Europe's tidal energy sector," says Dr Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

About the project:

The Minesto Euro Dragon Farm, the EU's first Dragon Farm tidal energy project, aims to demonstrate a tidal array in Irish coastal waters, delivering up to 10?MW of predictable renewable electricity to the grid. The project deploys a first-of-its-kind technology tailored to low-velocity tidal currents, using a cost-efficient low-weight design. The project will create local supply-chains and skills development and provide a replicable and exportable solution that strengthens Europe's long-term energy security and resilience.

For more information:

Commission invests €3.4 billion in net-zero technology projects

Contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 (0)735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

The information in this press release is such that Minesto AB (publ) shall announce publicly according to the EU Regulation No 596/2014 on market abuse (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:20 CEST on 19 October 2026.

About Minesto

Minesto is a leading marine energy technology company with the mission to minimise the global carbon footprint of the energy industry by enabling plannable commercial power production from the ocean.

Minesto's award winning and patented product is the only verified marine power plant that operates cost efficiently in areas with low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

Minesto was founded in 2007 and has operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales and Taiwan. Major shareholder in Minesto is Corespring New Technology. The Minesto share (MINEST) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified Adviser is G&W Fondkommission.

Read more about Minesto at www.minesto.com

Press images and other media material is available for download via minesto.com/media

Financial information including reports, prospectuses and company descriptions is available in Swedish at www.minesto.com/investor.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.