

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, Knox Systems, a major provider of managed cloud services for U.S. federal agencies and the Department of War, announced a partnership with Palantir Technologies (PLTR) to support customers with critical missions in FedRAMP and IL5 environments.



The partnership aims to deliver secure, advanced technology to U.S. military personnel and government agencies faster. Knox already supports more than 100 AI and enterprise software applications across federal environments.



By combining Palantir's accredited infrastructure with Knox's process for achieving FedRAMP authorization in 90 days or less, the companies aim to help commercial technology providers enter the government market more quickly.



On Nasdaq, Palantir shares were trading up 2.69 percent at $190.72.



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