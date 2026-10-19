ALL Accor: ALL ACCOR UNVEILS A NEW REPORT ON TRAVEL: more emotions, more meaning, more memories

Paris, France - ALL Accor, the Accor group's free Travel & Lifestyle Membership that brings together hotels, experiences and rewards, opens a new chapter with Stay for more, its new global brand platform and international campaign.

TO MARK THE LAUNCH OF STAY FOR MORE

ALL Accor commissioned an OpinionWay study surveying 7,019 travelers across seven markets. Complemented by NellyRodi, the international foresight and brand strategy agency, the research sheds light on the aspirations and emotions that shape travelers' choices.

At a time when travel is just a few clicks away and the possibilities seem endless, travelers are no longer seeking to do more, but to experience what matters most. The research reveals two complementary expectations: the need to step away from the pressures of everyday life and the desire to make more time for themselves and their loved ones.

MORE FREEDOM, MORE EMOTION AND MORE MOMENTS THAT TRULY MATTER

This is the key insight of ALL Accor's new research, that explores the meaning travelers attach to their stays today, and inspires the launch of Stay for more a new expression of the brand.

"Today, the true value of travel is measured not only by the destinations discovered or the experiences enjoyed, but by the deeper meaning and lasting impact it brings to our lives. Time for yourself, bonds that grow stronger, emotions that resonate, memories that endure. This is the belief that drives us with ALL Accor Stay for more: to make travel more than just a stay, and to turn every moment into an opportunity to experience more of what truly matters." MEHDI HEMICI, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer, Accor.

A NEW DUALITY: LETTING GO AND RECONNECTING

In a world defined by accelerating pace, an overwhelming array of choices and fewer moments to be fully present, travel takes on a meaning that goes far beyond the journey itself.

43% the desire to travel stems first and foremost from the need to unwind after an intense period at work.

20% travel can also mark the beginning of a new chapter.

32% report experiencing stress or fatigue.

44% are above all seeking a sense of freedom, away from the demands of everyday life.

Travel begins with the need to pause and finds its deeper meaning in what it makes possible: time reclaimed, emotions felt and a renewed sense of connection.

EMOTIONS AND MEMORIES: THE NEW CURRENCY OF TRAVEL

In a world where time seems increasingly elusive, emotions and memories have become the new currency of travel. They define the value of a stay and extend the experience long after travelers return home.

A successful trip is, above all...

56% an experience in nature surrounded by exceptional scenery;

47% an immersion in local culture;

46% an unusual experience;

42% a trip that allows them to create meaningfulmemories with their loved ones.

The most powerful memories do not necessarily come from a packed itinerary, but from experiences that break away from the ordinary. Travelers are not simply seeking a destination or a stay, but the kind of memories that only travel can create.

Travel becomes a way to feel more deeply, share meaningful moments and connect with a place and its culture. In this evolving landscape, the hotel is far more than somewhere to sleep, it becomes a starting point for new discoveries, passions to explore, unexpected encounters and moments that might never have happened otherwise.

FOUR ASPIRATIONS TO FULLY EMBRACE THE JOURNEY

The research reveals four ways to experience travel differently, bringing travelers closer to what truly matters. These four aspirations are not mutually exclusive, but complementary, together offering a new perspective on what makes a travel experience meaningful.

More peace of mind. In a daily life saturated with decisions, travel offers a rare opportunity: to find space to breathe. 34% of respondents seek a sense of calm, 25% want to enjoy their time away without having to plan everything themselves. Slowing down, letting the moment unfold, leaving the planning and coordination behind to simply savor the present moment.

More connections.Travel is also about making time to be together. 43% spending quality time with loved ones is a priority, 35% travel to reunite with family and friends or share a getaway, 26% the happiness of those closest to them directly contributes to the quality of their trip.Time spent together becomes a memory in its own right.

More extraordinary experiences. Sometimes, all it takes is a moment that could never be recreated. 28% want to experience something rare. 34% seek out experiences they could not have had otherwise. 46% identify the unusual as a key ingredient in an unforgettable memory. Travel then offers a pause, away from the usual pace of life.

More affirmation. Travel is also a way to reconnect with yourself. 28% travel to gain perspective and refocus. 18% say they do so to rediscover sides of themselves that rarely emerge in everyday life. Choosing one's own pace, following personal interests and experiencing a stay on one's own terms become ways of expressing who we truly are.

These four aspirations reflect a shared desire: to make the most of travel, at one's own pace and one's own terms. Whether it means taking a breath, reconnecting with others, embracing the unexpected or gaining perspective, everyone has their own way of experiencing more of what truly matters.

LOYALTY IS NO LONGER MEASURED IN POINTS

Loyalty programs already influence booking decisions: 65% of respondents say they favor brands that allow them to earn points or benefits. Among 25- to 35-year-olds, this figure rises to 75%. Yet the research shows that travelers now expect more than transactional rewards.

THEY WANT A LOYALTY PROGRAM THAT MAKES THEM FEEL SOMETHING:

36% want to feel rewarded for their loyalty;

31% want to feel confident and at ease;

25% want access to experiences not everyone can enjoy;

20% want to be surprised by unexpected gestures.

ALL Accor turns points and benefits into experiences, thoughtful gestures and new possibilities. Each stay adds value to the next, fostering a relationship that becomes increasingly personal, relevant and rewarding. Loyalty is no longer measured solely by the number of nights spent, but by the possibilities it unlocks.

STAY FOR MORE, A PROMISE BROUGHT TO LIFE

Stay for more is built on a simple belief: more of what truly matters is not about quantity, but about what gives each experience its value. It is about how travel makes us feel, in ways that are more fulfilling, more personal and more relevant to each traveler.

At ALL Accor, this promise takes shape in practical terms: more destinations & hotel brands you love, more recognition, more experiences, more peace of mind. From free membership, that unlocks member rates and benefits from the very first stay, to premium tiers designed for the most frequent travelers, ALL Accor tailors the relationship to each traveler's pace. Every interaction is designed to be seamless, personal and rewarding.

A CAMPAIGN THAT PUTS EMOTION AT THE HEART OF THE EXPERIENCE

This promise comes to life in a campaign developed by creative agency Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Group. It starts with a clear idea: what makes a trip memorable is not just the place visited or the activities enjoyed, but above all the emotions these experiences evoke.

Each story follows the same progression: a tangible experience, the feeling it evokes, and the added value it brings. A moment of feeling recognized, a discovery that broadens horizons, an experience encountered for the first time, or the freedom to savor the moment fully. This new platform not only redefines what ALL Accor promises, but also how the brands speaks to travelers: with a more direct, warmer and subtly witty tone, grounded in the realities of travel.

Rolled out internationally, the campaign is built around a shared brand and communication platform, while adapting to the behaviors, aspirations and specificities of each market. It spans more than 20 markets worldwide, including France, the United Kingdom, Australia and Brazil, supported by a major international media campaign. The campaign is further brought to life through social media activations that spotlight content creators and communities, targeted digital and CRM communications, and exclusive Limited Experiences specially designed to bring the Stay for more promise to life.

One universal promise, a thousand ways to experience more of what truly matters.

"Through our new brand promise, ALL Accor, Stay for more champions a vision of hospitality that goes far beyond the stay itself. One that brings richer experiences, deeper emotions and more moments that truly matter. Our ambition is to offer everyone more possibilities, thoughtful touches that make all the difference, and the freedom to experience every journey in their own way. Because that is the very essence of our promise: not simply to experience more, but to experience more of what truly matters, when it matters most." MEHDI HEMICI, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer, Accor.

ALL ACCOR, BEYOND THE STAY

ALL Accor, the Accor group's free Travel & Lifestyle Membership, brings together more than 45 hotel brands and over 5,800 hotels across more than 110 countries. From prestigious addresses to premium, lifestyle and more accessible brands, ALL Accor connects destinations, experiences and rewards to make every stay more personal.

With Stay for more, ALL Accor goes beyond the booking itself, helping everyone experience more of what truly matters, throughout every stay and every day.

Press contacts

ZMIROV Communication

Elvis Nourdjahane - Adélaïde Melon

all.accor@zmirov.com



ALL Accor

Stéphanie Gabriel - Global SVP Brand, Marketing & Sponsorship ALL Accor - stephanie.gabriel@accor.com

Lucie Metzger - Global VP Brand Communication & Media ALL Accor - lucie.metzger@accor.com

Alexis Blottiere - PR & Media Relations Director Accor - alexis.blottiere@accor.com

About ALL Accor : ALL Accor is Accor's group free Travel & Lifestyle Membership that brings together hotels, experiences and rewards turning every stay into something more - more destinations and hotel brands you love, more recognition, more experiences, more peace of mind, more meaningful choices, and more of what matters to every member. ALL Accor offers meaningful rewards, exclusive benefits and access to more than 45 hotel brands and 140 renowned partners, as well as over 7,300 experiences each year - from local discoveries and exceptional dining to chef masterclasses, major sporting events and the world's most anticipated concerts. Every interaction is designed to feel seamless, personal and rewarding, bringing peace of mind at every step.Discover the full ALL Accor experience with the app, available on the App Store and Google Play.

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