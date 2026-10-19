

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Industrial conglomerate Siemens AG (SMAWF, SIEGY.PK, SIE.MI, SIE.DE) on Monday unveiled new artificial intelligence applications at its Erlangen electronics plant, marking a milestone in its partnership with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) to advance autonomous manufacturing.



The companies said the new technologies use AI and digital twins to accelerate production ramp-up and enable more adaptive planning. Siemens reported engineering effort reductions of up to 85 percent in virtual production preparation and potential cost savings of up to 20 percent through agent-based production planning.



The Erlangen site, which employs about 1,000 people, serves as a living lab for industrial AI and a blueprint for scaling across industries. Siemens said more than 100 AI algorithms are already in active use at the plant, and it plans to invest 500 million euros in its expansion through 2030.



NVIDIA said its AI and simulation technologies are being combined with Siemens' industrial software and automation expertise to create a model for autonomous factories worldwide.



On the XETRA, shares of Siemens were losing 2.22 percent, changing hands at 264.65 euros.



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