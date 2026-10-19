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WKN: 856200 | ISIN: BE0003470755 | Ticker-Symbol: SOL
Tradegate
19.10.26 | 18:39
24,040 Euro
-3,84 % -0,960
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Belgien 20
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLVAY SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLVAY SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,78024,32018:43
23,80024,20018:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.10.2026 18:10 Uhr
123 Leser
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Solvay S.A.: Solvay reports preliminary Q3 2026 results and updates full-year 2026 guidance

Press release Inside information - Regulated information

Brussels, October 19, 2026 - 6pm CEST

  • During Q3 2026, Solvay's financial performance was affected by the Middle East conflict and the shutdown of the peroxide plant at the Sadara complex in Jubail, Saudi Arabia.
  • Preliminary Q3 2026 figures:
    • underlying net sales of €1.03 billion
    • underlying EBITDA of €173 million
    • Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders from continuing operations of €54 million
  • 2026 full-year guidance updated as follows (excluding potential revenue or recovery measures from Sadara for the remainder of 2026):
    • Underlying EBITDA between €720 million and €740 million
    • Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders from continuing operations between €120 million and €150 million.

During Q3 2026, the Group continued to operate in a challenging market environment. Performance was affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which had a negative impact of approximately €-25 million on underlying EBITDA in Q3 2026 (following already recorded c. €-20 million in Q2 2026). This impact was primarily due to the continued shutdown of the Peroxide plant at the Sadara complex in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, which accounted for close to €-15 million in Q3 2026. As a result, based on preliminary figures (subject to completion of the quarter-end closing process), the Group recorded Q3 2026 underlying net sales of €1.03 billion, underlying EBITDA of €173 million and Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders from continuing operations of €54 million.

Solvay' operations in Jubail are conducted through a joint venture with Sadara (which is a joint venture majority-owned by Saudi Aramco). Solvay is exploring all available avenues to mitigate the financial impact of the shutdown, as the joint venture contractual framework includes mechanisms designed to recover lost profitability.

In light of these developments, Solvay has reviewed its full-year 2026 guidance. Excluding potential revenue or recovery measures from Sadara for the remainder of 2026, the updated guidance is:

  • Underlying EBITDA between €720 and €740 million
  • Free cash flow to Solvay shareholders from continuing operations between €120 million and €150 million, net of c. €90 million of transformation expenses

Solvay remains fully committed to its transformation and continues to focus on cash generation and achieving its cost savings targets.

Due to the ongoing quiet period, Solvay will not comment further ahead of the publication of its Q3 2026 results on November 4.

Contacts
Investor relations
Geoffroy d'Oultremont: +32 478 88 32 96
Vincent Toussaint: +33 6 74 87 85 65
Charlotte Vandevenne: +32 471 68 01 66
investor.relations@solvay.com

Media relations
Peter Boelaert: +32 479 30 91 59
Laetitia Van Minnenbruggen: +32 484 65 30 47
media.relations@solvay.com

About Solvay

Solvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of around 8,400 employees. Since 1863, Solvay has harnessed the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world's most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we use, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay's unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.3 billion in underlying net sales in 2025, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Ce communiqué de presse est également disponible en français.
Dit persbericht is ook in het Nederlands beschikbaar.

Attachment

  • Press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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