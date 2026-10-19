

PRETORIA (dpa-AFX) - The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has spread to an eighth province, with authorities reporting two cases and one death in North Ubangi, which borders the Central African Republic.



As of October 16, the outbreak had reached 9,415 confirmed cases and 4,536 deaths since it began in mid-May. Eastern Congo remains the worst-affected region, with Ituri province reporting most of the latest cases.



The virus has also spread to other countries, including Kenya, which reported its eighth case on Sunday. Uganda has declared itself free of the disease, while the Central African Republic has reported no confirmed cases.



'We see pockets of Ebola generally going down, but unfortunately geographically it's spreading out,' World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi told The Associated Press in an interview in Beni, eastern Congo.



Authorities say response efforts are struggling to keep pace with the outbreak. One major challenge is persuading infected people to seek medical care, as some deaths occur in communities outside health facilities.



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