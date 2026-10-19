Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) ("Altrova Health" or the "Company") today announced the sale of 2,000 units of its O-Spray product pursuant to a sales agreement dated October 17, 2026, to a distributor of peptide products with a large network of healthcare practitioners and retail channels (the "Purchaser"). The sale marks the Company's entry into the United States market.

O-Spray is a needle-free sublingual oral spray dosage format that uses an airless metered-dose pump to deliver a precise, consistent dose with each actuation. It is designed as an alternative to self-injection, pill and syringe-based administration.

"Peptides are receiving growing public and regulatory attention, and many of them are delivered by injection," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Altrova Health. "O-Spray was built as a needle-free alternative, and this sale makes O-Spray available to a U.S. distributor with an existing network of healthcare practitioners and retail channels. We will continue to assess demand for needle-free formats as the regulatory environment develops."

"Altrova Health set out to build a disciplined, commercially focused health platform, and this sale is a concrete step in that direction," said The Hon. Tony Clement, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Altrova Health. "This is the Company's first sale in the U.S. market, and we will continue to execute our strategy as federal policy on peptides develops."

A Developing U.S. Peptide Market

On October 15, the Associated Press (AP) reported that U.S. health officials are moving ahead with a plan to allow specialty pharmacies to produce certain peptides, a class of largely unregulated injectable products that have grown in popularity. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services submitted a peptides "interim access policy" to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review.

According to two people familiar with the plan, the policy would essentially assure compounding pharmacies, which are specialty businesses that mix customized medications not available from traditional drugmakers, that they will not be targeted for producing certain peptides. The AP explained that this approach, known as enforcement discretion, allows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to selectively choose not to enforce some of its own regulations, and the plan is intended to allow pharmacies to temporarily compound some of the most popular peptides.

According to the AP, Wall Street analysts estimate the market could be worth $2 billion to $3 billion. The peptides at issue have not been approved by the FDA, and formally adding them to the FDA's compounding list would require federal rulemaking that could take years, and that it was unclear whether the administration still plans to pursue that process.1

Altrova Health believes that if access to peptides broadens, demand will grow for administration formats that do not rely on needles. O-Spray is designed as a needle-free alternative to self-injection, and the Company believes it is well positioned to help meet that emerging need as the U.S. market develops.

Building Distribution and Pipeline

Altrova Health is building a network of distributors to extend O-Spray's reach across healthcare practitioner and retail channels in the U.S. and internationally. The Company is also expanding its product pipeline in peptide-based health products for men's health, women's health, and pet health.

Investor Q&A Session

Altrova Health will host a live question-and-answer (Q&A) session for shareholders and investors on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Participants can join by clicking here.

About O-Spray

O-Spray is a needle-free sublingual oral spray dosage format positioned across current and future therapeutic areas where an oral spray format may be appropriate. For more information, visit www.o-spray.com.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment and wellness. The Company's strategy is focused on assembling products, technologies and strategic capabilities designed to address evolving market needs and support long-term growth.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Altrova Health Inc.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the Company's entry into the U.S. market, plans to build a distributor network and expand its peptide-based product pipeline, the Company's beliefs about demand for needle-free administration formats and its positioning in the peptide space, and the potential for further sales. Such statements are identified by words such as "believes," "plans," "may," "will" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: further orders may not materialize; reliance on a limited number of customers and distribution partners; the Company's limited control over the Purchaser's use and resale of the units; uncertainty over how the FDA and other regulators will classify O-Spray and peptide-based products, and the risk of enforcement action regardless of labelling; changes or delays in U.S. peptide policy; and general market conditions.

This news release refers to media reports of a proposed U.S. peptides "interim access policy." Its content and adoption are unconfirmed, it has not been published, and it may change or never be finalized. Enforcement discretion, if adopted, would not constitute FDA approval, and formal rulemaking could take years. O-Spray and any peptide-based products are not approved by the FDA, Health Canada or any other regulator, and market data cited is from third-party media reports that the Company has not verified.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. See the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risks.

1 Matthew Perrone, "Trump administration advances plan for peptide drugs favored by RFK Jr.," The Associated Press, October 15, 2026. https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/news/content/ar-AA2ejJFC?ocid=sapphireappshare

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