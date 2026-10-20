Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) ("Altrova Health" or the "Company") today reminds shareholders and investors that it will host a live question-and-answer (Q&A) session on Tuesday, October 20, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Further to the Company's news release dated October 19, 2026, announcing the first U.S. sale of 2,000 units of its O-Spray product, management will discuss the announcement and respond to general inquiries from shareholders and investors.

How to Join

Participants can join the session by clicking here.

Shareholders and investors are encouraged to join a few minutes early. Questions can be submitted during the session.

About Altrova Health Inc.

Altrova Health Inc. (CSE: ROVA) (OTCQB: ATVHF) (FSE: WF8) is a Canadian public company building a growing portfolio of health solutions across detection, protection, treatment and wellness. The Company's strategy is focused on assembling products, technologies and strategic capabilities designed to address evolving market needs and support long-term growth.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Altrova Health Inc.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements: This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing and content of the Q&A session. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual events may differ materially. Please refer to the Company's news release dated October 19, 2026 for the Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and to the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/319927