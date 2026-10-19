

BELLEVUE (dpa-AFX) - On Monday, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) announced PACCAR Connect, a factory-integrated platform combining telematics, driver productivity tools and fleet applications for Kenworth and Peterbilt Class 8 trucks. The platform was unveiled at the ATA's 2026 Management Conference & Exhibition and will be available across both brands in early 2027.



PACCAR Connect combines vehicle functions and fleet apps through a touchscreen display. Covered by the factory warranty, it reduces the need for aftermarket devices and gives fleets and owner-operators greater flexibility in managing services.



The PACCAR Connect Portal helps fleet managers monitor vehicle health, diagnostics, mileage, location, warranties and idle time. Features include an HD touchscreen, voice assistant, support for up to eight cameras, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and driver support apps.



On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.84 percent down at $108.79.



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