Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of ProAm Explorations Corporation ("ProAm" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares, which were previously listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, began trading today on the CSE. The ticker symbol is PMX.

ProAm is advancing its portfolio of exploration assets, with work at Golden Ridge directed toward expanding known gold mineralization in western New Brunswick. The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in Golden Ridge, a 100% interest in the HHP Gallium/Germanium Project in Utah, and is earning into the Jet Copper/Gold Project in Nevada. At Golden Ridge, extensive historical exploration at Poplar Mountain and a structural review have identified opportunities to evaluate extensions of known mineralization and additional targets along the Woodstock Fault corridor.

"New Brunswick is widely considered a promising gold-exploration jurisdiction, with active discoveries, numerous listed gold prospects and significant ongoing exploration spending," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "The CSE is established as an exchange of choice for emerging mining exploration companies and ProAm joins an impressive cohort of issuers on the Exchange. We welcome ProAm to the CSE and wish the Company success at the Golden Ridge property."

"We welcome the opportunity to advance our portfolio as a CSE-listed company," said Jason Cubitt, Chief Executive Officer of ProAm. "At Golden Ridge, the work completed to date has sharpened our understanding of the property and identified targets beyond Poplar Mountain. We look forward to sharing our progress across the portfolio with shareholders."

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