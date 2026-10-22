Extensive alteration and multiple geophysical targets support a broader search beyond the historical area of focused drilling at Poplar Mountain.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2026) - ProAm Explorations Corporation (CSE: PMX) (the "Company" or "ProAm") is pleased to announce that it has staked over 10 square kilometres of additional ground at its Golden Ridge Gold Project in western New Brunswick. This expands its land position more than 13 kilometres to cover a prospective, and untested, structural corridor. The expansion advances ProAm's search for additional gold-bearing centres beyond the known mineralization at Poplar Mountain (see figure 1).

New Brunswick Government regional airborne survey: Results expected to be publicly released in October.

Results expected to be publicly released in October. District-scale exploration opportunity: Strike length of 13 kilometres covering a highly prospective structural corridor along the crustal-scale Woodstock Fault.

Strike length of 13 kilometres covering a highly prospective structural corridor along the crustal-scale Woodstock Fault. Alteration analogous to known gold mineralization: The Kirkland claim hosts a 300-by-100-metre zone of sericite-carbonate alteration with numerous quartz veins and disseminated pyrite, similar to alteration at the Poplar Mountain gold occurrence.

The Kirkland claim hosts a 300-by-100-metre zone of sericite-carbonate alteration with numerous quartz veins and disseminated pyrite, similar to alteration at the Poplar Mountain gold occurrence. Multiple targets to test: Geophysical, geochemical, and interpreted cross-cutting structures.

The newly staked mineral claim, 12691, covers 1077 hectares contiguous with the existing Golden Ridge Project and expands ProAm's coverage of the Belle Lake area, into a historical group of claims referred to as Kirkland and includes historical geophysical anomalies that are yet to be tested.

"This latest addition of land captures several of the key features predicted by our Poplar Mountain exploration model," said Jason Cubitt, CEO of ProAm. "Topography, magnetic anomalies, interpreted structures and geochemistry all point to ground that warrants systematic testing for additional gold-bearing centres. Together, these indicators give us a strong basis for prioritizing targets and advancing them toward drilling."

Using Poplar Mountain to Find the Next Targets

ProAm's exploration strategy draws on a 2023 peer-reviewed study by researchers at the University of New Brunswick and the New Brunswick Geological Survey. The study proposes at least four mineralizing fluid pulses at Poplar Mountain, with the later stages particularly enriched in gold, and interprets a deep-seated intrusion as contributing mineralizing fluids. The authors describe fluid mixing and circulation through brittle rocks along the Woodstock Fault. (Trace Element Characteristics of Pyrite and Arsenopyrite from the Golden Ridge Gold Deposit, New Brunswick, Canada: Implications for Ore Genesis, Cardenas-Vera et al, 2023)

ProAm is using that deeper-source interpretation and its structural model to predict where additional mineralized centres could occur. Historical alteration, structures and geophysical anomalies provide the targets against which to test those predictions.

"What matters is finding the right combination of mineralization indicators to develop drill targets," said Robin Adair, ProAm's Technical Director, New Brunswick Operations. "The Woodstock Fault provides the regional framework. We are looking for cross-cutting dilation structures, alteration, quartz veining and sulphide occurrences indicating focused mineralizing fluids were present. We use Poplar Mountain as a guide to generate new drill targets."

Extensive Alteration Comparable to Poplar Mountain

Historical work in 1999 on the Kirkland claim group, identified an extensive zone of sericite-carbonate alteration with numerous quartz veins and disseminated pyrite. The reported zone measures approximately 300 metres by 100 metres and occurs in mafic volcanic rocks along a possible splay of the Woodstock Fault. Six rock samples taken within this soil geochemistry and alteration anomaly were classified as silicic dacites or rhyolite, and dacite is the brittle mineralized host rock at Poplar Mountain. The alteration at Kirkland is described as "very similar to the alteration hosting the nearby gold occurrences on the Golden Ridge property." (Government of New Brunswick Assessment Report 475212, 1999)

The comparison is important to ProAm's targeting: the 2023 study describes a relationship at the known Poplar Mountain mineralisation between stronger sericite alteration, greater gold enrichment and increased pyrite and arsenopyrite. Fieldwork will test whether the historical Kirkland alteration reflects a comparable mineralizing environment.

Structures, Geophysical Targets and Topographic Highs

The crustal-scale Woodstock Fault anchors ProAm's exploration model. Historical work at Poplar Mountain identified north-northwest-and east-west-trending faults interpreted as related subsidiary structures, while Aerodat's 1997 airborne interpretation outlined multiple magnetic anomalies and cross-cutting features for follow-up.

Aerodat highlighted faults and fault intersections as potential indicators of intrusive centres, particularly where associated with topographic highs. Mineralized rocks outcrop on a high at Poplar Mountain, and ProAm's historical compilation describes the Belle Lake magnetic target as fault-bounded and associated with a topographic high. This gives the Company another comparison to test through mapping and sampling; mineralized bedrock outcropping on the Belle Lake high has not been confirmed.

Figure 1 | Golden Ridge Geophysical Targets





Figure 1. Golden Ridge property and claim 12691 addition (blue outline and pale-yellow fill), with historical geophysical interpretations, interpreted faults and anomaly trends. The red rectangle denotes the model footprint of the Poplar Mountain gold mineralization. The map does not establish the location of the Kirkland alteration zone.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12478/320351_18a3279af4fd1b46_001full.jpg

Next Steps

As outlined in the Company's September 3, 2026 news release, ProAm's planned Phase 1 program will combine high-resolution magnetic and radiometric surveys, LiDAR and orthophotography with 3D geological modelling and targeted fieldwork.

ProAm is currently undertaking a review of select historical drill core from Golden Ridge, at the Government of New Brunswick's Core Storage facility to re-assess assayed intervals in light of the new interpretations reported in the 2023 trace element analysis. New geophysical survey results from New Brunswick's June 2026 regional airborne survey will be integrated with historical drilling, mapping and geochemistry to refine targets beyond the existing drill footprint, evaluate under-tested west-northwest-trending structures and test opportunities at depth.

The Company's objective remains to compile a ranked inventory of drill-ready targets by year-end 2026, providing the basis for a winter 2026/2027 drill program, systematically testing Golden Ridge's potential to expand known mineralization and host additional mineralized centres. Program scope and timing remain subject to financing and required permits.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Fred Tejada, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About ProAm Explorations Corporation

ProAm Explorations Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration company advancing the Golden Ridge Gold Project in western New Brunswick, where it holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. The Company also has exploration interests in Nevada and Utah.

Forward-Looking Information

This release contains forward-looking information concerning exploration potential, geological interpretations, target prioritization and proposed work. Such information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including access to financing, personnel, permits and reliable historical data. Actual results may differ materially because of exploration risks, geological uncertainty, errors in historical information, financing constraints, regulatory requirements and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. There is no assurance that identified targets contain economic mineralization or that proposed work will proceed as anticipated. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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