

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Anthropic is committing 5 percent of its shares to a newly created Public Benefit Fund, with the stake potentially increasing as the artificial intelligence company's valuation grows.



Subject to shareholder approval, the fund will initially receive 5 percent of Anthropic's shares. The board may allocate an additional 2 percent for every 50 percent increase in the company's value above a specified baseline.



The fund, structured as a wholly owned LLC, will support public-benefit initiatives such as donations to nonprofits, direct distributions to specific populations and efforts addressing AI's potential impact on workers.



Anthropic has already committed $200 million to research and initiatives focused on AI-driven labour market changes.



Anthropic said shares held by the fund will not be used for lobbying or political donations. Combined with existing pledges from its founders and employees, roughly 20 percent of Anthropic's shares are now dedicated to public-benefit purposes, with that proportion potentially increasing as the company reaches future valuation milestones.



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