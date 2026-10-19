

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (SSNLF) has yet to finalize the launch date for its Galaxy S27 series, with the next-generation smartphones potentially arriving as late as February amid reported uncertainty over components for the premium models.



According to a leak shared by Lanzuk on Naver, development of the standard Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27 Plus is largely complete, while specifications for the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra remain under discussion.



The uncertainty reportedly centres on memory and storage configurations, with Samsung considering costly upgrades including LPDDR6 memory and UFS 5.0 storage for its higher-end devices.



Samsung traditionally launches its flagship Galaxy S series in January or February, meaning the potential delay would still fall within its usual release window.



No launch date has been confirmed, and the reported specifications remain unofficial. However, the leak suggests Samsung is unlikely to make major last-minute changes to the Galaxy S27 lineup itself.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News