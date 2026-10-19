

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. R. Berkley Corporation (BER) released a profit for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $446.005 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $511.032 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $3.738 billion from $3.768 billion last year.



W. R. Berkley Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $446.005 Mln. vs. $511.032 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $3.738 Bln vs. $3.768 Bln last year.



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