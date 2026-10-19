

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - VINCI Airports, a subsidiary of Vinci Group (VCISY, VCISF, DG.PA), on Monday reported a 0.6% year-over-year decline in third-quarter 2026 passenger traffic to 93.5 million, as geopolitical disruptions in Asia and high kerosene prices weighed on some airports, offsetting growth across parts of Europe and Latin America.



For the first nine months of 2026, passenger traffic edged down 0.2% to 252.53 million.



Budapest airport recorded 12% growth in third-quarter traffic, while Porto and Faro airports in Portugal increased 7.1% and 3.7%, respectively. Belgrade traffic rose 6.7%, and Edinburgh recorded 4.3% growth.



Conversely, traffic at Japan's Kansai Airports fell 8.8% during the quarter, while Cambodia Airports recorded a 20% decline and Santiago Airport in Chile saw traffic fall 2.2%. London Gatwick traffic decreased 2.9%.



VINCI Airports said its geographic diversification helped offset continued disruptions across parts of its network.



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