Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 19, 2026) - Mijem Newcomm Tech Inc. (CSE: MJEM.X) ("Mijem" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $300,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one whole common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following the closing date of the Offering. This Offering could result in the issuance of up to 12,000,000 Common Shares, on a diluted basis. CSE Policy 4.6(2)(a) requires that the Company obtain shareholder approval for the issuance of the Warrants at its next shareholder meeting as the Offering could result in the issuance of more than 100% of the total number of securities outstanding. If shareholder approval is not obtained, the warrants will be cancelled.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital. The Offering is expected to close on or about November 30, 2026 (the "Closing Date") and may close in one or more tranches.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. Closing of the Offering remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the CSE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward- looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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