Desert Roots Wellness offers self-guided workbooks to help high-achieving women examine boundaries, people-pleasing, and self-trust.

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 20, 2026) - Desert Roots Wellness, co-founded by Samka Keranovic and Tyler LaBarge, is highlighting its Boundary Blueprint, People-Pleasing Blueprint, and Self-Trust Blueprint for high-achieving women. These three resources are part of the company's library of 20 self-guided digital workbooks and practical guides. Drawing on 16 years of private coaching and more than 20 years of corporate leadership experience, Keranovic helps professionals examine how external expectations influence their decisions, priorities, and everyday responsibilities.

Desert Roots Wellness Highlights Blueprint Workbooks for High Achieving Women

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The Blueprint library is organized into five themed Collections that group the same 20 workbooks by related areas of personal growth. Each Blueprint supports reflection and practical application. The workbooks can be used independently without enrolling in coaching.

Recognizing the Pressure Behind Professional Achievement

High-achieving women often manage demanding careers, leadership responsibilities, businesses, and personal commitments. Their reliability and adaptability can become challenging when meeting others' expectations consistently takes priority over personal needs.

People-pleasing may appear when professionals accept additional assignments despite limited capacity, avoid disagreements to maintain harmony, or repeatedly adjust their schedules to accommodate colleagues.

Keranovic describes this pattern as self-abandonment, which occurs when individuals repeatedly override their preferences, values, and judgment to maintain external approval.

She examined this subject in her July 2026 Fast Company Leadership article, "This Habit Leads to Burnout. Are You at Risk?" The article explores how habitual self-abandonment can contribute to professional exhaustion.

Desert Roots Wellness encourages women to recognize these patterns and reconsider the motivations behind their commitments.

Corporate Experience Shapes the Desert Roots Wellness Approach

Keranovic's background includes more than 20 years in corporate leadership, including service as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer with oversight of a $5.2 million P&L. Alongside her corporate career, she coached privately, building 16 years of experience supporting personal and professional development.

She later stepped away from full-time corporate executive work to make coaching her primary focus. Her professional background informs an approach that acknowledges the competing expectations experienced by ambitious professionals.

Alongside Co-Founder Tyler LaBarge, she established Desert Roots Wellness to support high achievers and business owners seeking greater alignment between their responsibilities and personal values.

LaBarge contributes experience in sales, marketing, finance, human resources, business management, team building, and leadership.

Both founders are Certified Geo Love Healing Practitioners trained in energetic boundary practices. Their Mind, Body, Soul philosophy combines personal reflection, practical exercises, and accountability.

The Boundary Blueprint Supports Clearer Personal Limits

The Boundary Blueprint helps women identify situations where personal limits are repeatedly overlooked.

For professionals accustomed to being dependable, declining requests can create concerns about disappointing colleagues or appearing uncooperative.

"Boundaries are not walls or punishments. They are acts of self-respect," Keranovic explains.

The workbook encourages readers to recognize when agreement comes from guilt rather than willingness, communicate expectations clearly, and evaluate responsibilities against available capacity.

In professional environments, these practices may involve requesting additional time before accepting assignments, clarifying priorities, or declining commitments that conflict with existing responsibilities.

The objective is to support thoughtful decision-making while maintaining collaboration and professional accountability.

The People-Pleasing Blueprint Encourages Values Based Decisions

People-pleasing can resemble positive professional qualities, including responsiveness, cooperation, and dedication. However, the motivation behind these behaviors can influence their long-term sustainability.

The People-Pleasing Blueprint examines the difference between helping others voluntarily and accepting requests primarily to avoid criticism or disappointment.

Desert Roots Wellness encourages women to pause before making commitments and consider whether their decisions reflect personal priorities or the desire for external approval.

The workbook emphasizes recognizing automatic agreement patterns, communicating preferences honestly, and developing greater comfort with differing opinions.

Rather than discouraging kindness or teamwork, this approach supports more deliberate choices about how individuals distribute their time and responsibilities.

The Self-Trust Blueprint Builds Confidence Through Consistency

The Self-Trust Blueprint focuses on rebuilding confidence in personal judgment through manageable commitments and consistent action.

Even experienced professionals may question their decisions when they regularly prioritize other people's opinions over their own.

"Self-trust is rebuilt through small, kept promises to yourself," Keranovic says.

The workbook encourages readers to examine the commitments they make to themselves and practice following through on realistic actions that reflect their priorities.

Readers may work on protecting time for important projects, expressing opinions during meetings, or making decisions without repeatedly seeking reassurance.

The emphasis remains on consistent follow-through rather than immediate transformation.

Through reflection and practical application, the Self-Trust Blueprint encourages greater awareness of personal priorities and responsibility for individual decisions.

Coaching and Training Offer Additional Ways to Begin

Desert Roots Wellness provides coaching through video appointments, allowing the company to serve clients internationally.

Private coaching is available through individual sessions and a 90-day package. The package combines regular sessions with practices, assignments, and accountability between sessions. The company also offers the self-paced, video-guided 30 Day Reset and video-guided digital toolkits, providing a different learning format from the workbook-based Blueprints.

For organizations, Sustainable Success: Burnout Prevention for Leaders & Teams addresses workload conversations, boundary-setting, prioritization, and team practices. Facilitated by Keranovic, the training pairs individual communication skills with management responsibilities for priorities, resources, delegation, and clear expectations.

A free 30-minute Clarity Call gives prospective clients an opportunity to discuss their goals and whether coaching is a fit.

The services focus on personal and professional development and are not substitutes for psychotherapy, medical care, or clinical treatment.

Redefining Success Through Personal Alignment

The philosophy behind Desert Roots Wellness encourages women to evaluate achievement beyond productivity, professional recognition, and external expectations.

The three featured Blueprints address complementary aspects of personal development within the wider library. Boundaries support clearer limits, awareness of people-pleasing encourages intentional choices, and self-trust practices reinforce personal accountability.

Keranovic's approach does not discourage ambition. Instead, it encourages women to consider whether their professional commitments reflect the priorities and values they want to maintain.

Through structured coaching and practical exercises, Desert Roots Wellness continues developing resources that help high-achieving women approach leadership, relationships, and personal responsibilities with greater intention.

Desert Roots Wellness Recognized For Burnout Prevention

Desert Roots Wellness, co-founded by Samka Keranovic and Tyler LaBarge, received Best of Best Review's Best Burnout Prevention Coaching Service in Arizona of 2026 award. Its 20 Blueprint workbooks, personalized coaching, and commitment to boundaries, people pleasing, and self trust distinguish its approach to empowering high achieving women.

About Desert Roots Wellness

Desert Roots Wellness is a personal and professional development coaching company co-founded by Samka Keranovic and Tyler LaBarge. The company offers individual coaching, self-paced programs, digital resources, and corporate training focused on boundaries, people-pleasing, self-trust, and sustainable professional practices. Its Mind, Body, Soul philosophy combines personal reflection, practical exercises, and accountability. Additional information is available through the Desert Roots Wellness official website. Samka Keranovic shares professional insights through LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook. Company updates are available through Desert Roots Wellness Instagram and Facebook. Keranovic's perspective on professional burnout is also featured in her Fast Company Leadership article. Media inquiries may be directed to samka@drwmbs.com .

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