Rafay Systems: Rafay Joins Lenovo AI Innovators to Help Cloud Operators and Enterprises Turn Lenovo AI Infrastructure into Revenue-Ready AI Services

Rafay Joins Lenovo AI Innovators to Help Cloud Operators and Enterprises Turn Lenovo AI Infrastructure into Revenue-Ready AI Services

With this new partnership, Rafay and Lenovo will initiate joint sales alignment to help companies orchestrate and monetize enterprise AI and cloud-native workloads across the Americas, EMEA and APAC

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rafay Systems, the infrastructure orchestration and monetization platform for enterprise AI and cloud-native workloads, today announced it has joined Lenovo AI Innovators, Lenovo's ecosystem of AI software providers and industry solutions. Rafay and Lenovo will bring the Rafay Platform to customers deploying Lenovo AI infrastructure, and the two companies have initiated joint sales alignment across the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

AI infrastructure spend is shifting from acquiring GPU capacity to operating it as a service. With that, neoclouds, sovereign AI clouds, telcos and enterprises all face the same gap between installing GPUs and delivering a usable service to customers. Closing that gap takes multi-tenant isolation, quota enforcement, self-service portals, and usage metering, which most teams would otherwise have to build themselves. Rafay provides that orchestration and monetization layer for Lenovo infrastructure, the AI control plane Lenovo sees as critical to running hybrid AI across on-premises, hosted private AI and neocloud environments. It covers GPU and Kubernetes lifecycle management, SKU management, and AI Token Factory, which delivers models as token-metered inference APIs.

Rafay and Lenovo already share multiple customers globally, with Sharon AI - a publicly traded neocloud based in Australia that runs on Lenovo infrastructure and uses Rafay to orchestrate its AI infrastructure - being a preeminent example. The two companies are additionally prosecuting a healthy, joint pipeline of neoclouds and telecommunications companies.

"The hard part of AI infrastructure is operating GPUs as a service: shared safely across tenants, governed by policy, and metered so every GPU hour or token ties back to revenue," said Rupen Shah, Global AI Ecosystem Partnerships at Rafay Systems. "That operating layer is what Rafay builds. Lenovo customers already rely on Lenovo for the infrastructure, and with Rafay they can run it as a hybrid AI platform, whether they are an enterprise building private AI or a neocloud selling GPU capacity and tokens."

Lenovo reaches customers through channel partners in more than 180 markets. Learn more at lenovo.com/ai-innovators and rafay.co.

About Rafay Systems

Rafay Systems is a leading software provider powering the operators building the AI cloud, including neoclouds, telecommunications providers, enterprises, and sovereign AI operators. The Rafay Platform lets these organizations operationalize GPU and compute infrastructure with self-service automation, governance, and multi-tenancy, spanning bare metal provisioning, infrastructure lifecycle management, virtual machines, Kubernetes, GPU PaaS, AI development environments, and Token Factory for publishing AI models as token-metered inference services. By simplifying orchestration and operations across this stack, Rafay helps operators increase GPU utilization and turn raw infrastructure into monetizable, production-ready AI services, all while maintaining security, consistency, and control. Rafay is a validated partner in the NVIDIA AI Cloud Ready initiative. For more information, visit rafay.co.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All", Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI - one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI - helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).

Media Contact

Rafay Systems

Angela Shugarts

angela@rafay.co

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