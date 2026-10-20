Das Instrument BE4A US07556Q8814 BEAZER HOMES USA DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2026

The instrument BE4A US07556Q8814 BEAZER HOMES USA DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2026



Das Instrument GF8 GRS419003009 ALLWYN AG INH EO 0,30 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2026

The instrument GF8 GRS419003009 ALLWYN AG INH EO 0,30 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2026



Das Instrument SCP GB00B63D3314 SCANCELL HLDGS LS -,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.10.2026

The instrument SCP GB00B63D3314 SCANCELL HLDGS LS -,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 21.10.2026





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