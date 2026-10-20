

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.181 billion, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $1.208 billion, or $0.66 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $9.701 billion from $8.491 billion last year.



ABB Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.181 Bln. vs. $1.208 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue: $9.701 Bln vs. $8.491 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News