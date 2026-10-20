

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Tele2 AB (TEL2-B.ST) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK1.410 billion, or SEK2.02 per share. This compares with SEK1.290 billion, or SEK1.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to SEK7.603 billion from SEK7.442 billion last year.



Tele2 AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK1.410 Bln. vs. SEK1.290 Bln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.02 vs. SEK1.85 last year. -Revenue: SEK7.603 Bln vs. SEK7.442 Bln last year.



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