Coway Co., Ltd.: Coway Sweeps the 2026 Good Design Award, Proving Unmatched Design Prowess Across Its Entire Portfolio

Coway Sweeps the 2026 Good Design Award, Proving Unmatched Design Prowess Across Its Entire Portfolio

Secures five accolades spanning its diverse portfolio, including environmental home appliances and the BEREX wellness lineup.

Achieves a rare 'Design Grand Slam' by sweeping the world's top four international design awards this year.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," announced today its robust showing at the 2026 Good Design Awards, securing five accolades. With these latest wins, Coway has achieved a rare "Design Grand Slam," sweeping the world's top four design competitions this year - the iF Design Award, Red Dot Design Award, IDEA, and now, the Good Design Award.

Hosted by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion (JDP), the Good Design Award is highly regarded globally, recognizing products that enhance quality of life through exceptional usability, innovation, and sustainability.

Coway's award-winning lineup this year showcases the company's ability to seamlessly blend cutting-edge technology with sophisticated home aesthetics across various categories. The recognized products include the 'Icon Water Purifier 3,' the 'Square Fit Air Purifier,' the newly introduced 'Zero Food Waste Disposer (Microorganism Type),' and two premium massage chairs from its sleep and wellness brand, BEREX.

Notably, the Square Fit Air Purifier series achieved its own individual grand slam, winning all four major global design awards this year. Available in four distinct coverage sizes, it was lauded for its compact, architectural silhouette and an intuitive control panel that significantly enhances user convenience. By completely hiding the air intake vents, it delivers a sleek, minimalist exterior that complements any interior décor while offering powerful air purification.

Other standout winners include:

Icon Water Purifier 3 : Designed for the modern kitchen, this ultra-compact purifier (just 16cm wide) features a 'Smart Moving Faucet.' Equipped with an automatic sensor, the faucet intelligently adjusts its height based on the container being used-from a small cup to a tall tumbler-preventing splashes and maximizing user convenience.

: Designed for the modern kitchen, this ultra-compact purifier (just 16cm wide) features a 'Smart Moving Faucet.' Equipped with an automatic sensor, the faucet intelligently adjusts its height based on the container being used-from a small cup to a tall tumbler-preventing splashes and maximizing user convenience. BEREX Pebble Chair 2 : Blending a sophisticated design with premium massage capabilities, this chair utilizes an ergonomic 'SSL frame' that contours perfectly to the body from head to thigh. Additionally, the reclining angle has been expanded up to a maximum of 152 degrees for a deeper, more stable relaxation experience.

: Blending a sophisticated design with premium massage capabilities, this chair utilizes an ergonomic 'SSL frame' that contours perfectly to the body from head to thigh. Additionally, the reclining angle has been expanded up to a maximum of 152 degrees for a deeper, more stable relaxation experience. BEREX Triple Chair 2 Slim: Another innovative furniture-style massage chair offering exceptional versatility-it functions seamlessly as an office chair at a desk, a recliner sofa for everyday resting, and a premium massage chair for relieving fatigue. Furthermore, it reduces its overall footprint by 9% compared to its predecessor and incorporates hidden wheels for effortless mobility.

"Winning across such diverse categories at the world's top design awards is a testament to Coway's core philosophy: harmonizing advanced technology with everyday living spaces," said Jinsang Hwang, Head of Coway Design Lab. "We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, delivering premium lifestyle solutions that not only perform exceptionally but also elevate the everyday experiences and aesthetics of our customers' homes."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway (KRX: 021240), the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading global innovator dedicated to enhancing everyday life through state-of-the-art environmental home appliances and premium wellness solutions. Renowned for its industry-leading water purifiers, air purifiers, and bidets, Coway expands its premium sleep and wellness brand, BEREX, to advance the global lifestyle sector with smart mattresses and advanced massage chairs. Driven by intensive research and award-winning engineering, Coway continues to accelerate its business across major markets, including Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

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