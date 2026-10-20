

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom (AVGO) announced that it has signed a 10-year agreement with NTT DOCOMO. The companies will align their long-term technology roadmaps to strengthen DOCOMO's service infrastructure. This is Broadcom Japan's first 10-year agreement covering licenses, technical assistance and maintenance support for VMware products, including VCF.



Paul Turner, Chief Product Officer, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom, said: 'With VMware Cloud Foundation at the core, Broadcom will provide a private cloud platform that runs virtual machines, containers, and AI workloads on a common foundation. Our engineering teams will work closely with DOCOMO's so the company can continue to deliver secure, reliable digital services quickly.'



At last close on NasdaqGS, Broadcom shares were trading at $334.59.



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