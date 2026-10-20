Acuity RM Group Plc - Block Admission Application

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 20

20 October 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or "the Company")

Block Admission Application

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in the cybersecurity sector of the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, announces that an application has been made to AIM for a block admission of 56,372,729 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Block Admission Shares") which is expected to become effective 8:00 a.m. on 21 October 2026.

The Block Admission Shares will be reserved to satisfy the exercise of the 56,372,729 outstanding warrants issued pursuant to the July 2026 fundraising and which expire on 8 July 2027 ("2026 Warrants").

The Block Admission Shares will not be issued on admission. They will be issued only as and when any 2026 Warrants are exercised. The Block Admission Shares will, when issued, be fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the Company in issue.

For further information please contact:

Acuity RM Group Plc David Rajakovich, Chief Executive Duncan Harper, Finance Director 020 3582 0566 info@acuityrmgroup.com www.acuityrmgroup.com Zeus (NOMAD & Joint Broker) Mike Coe / James Bavister 020 3829 5000 www.zeuscapital.co.uk AlbR Capital (Joint Broker) Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey 020 7469 0936 www.albrcapital.com Clear Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) Bob Roberts 020 3869 6080 www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM) is an established provider of risk management services. Its STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Group is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.