

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's unemployment rate increased in September to the highest level in four months, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The jobless rate among the 15-74 age groups climbed to 10.4 percent in September from 9.1 percent in August. Moreover, this was the highest rate since May.



In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.1 percent.



The number of unemployed people rose to 298,000 in September from 262,000 in the previous month.



Youth unemployment, defined as people aged 15 to 24, stood at 22.0 percent versus 16.9 percent in August.



Data showed that the employment rate dropped to 61.8 percent from 63.1 percent a month ago.



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