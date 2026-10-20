Tele2 AB: Tele2 reports third quarter 2026 results - record-high cash flow

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) today announces its consolidated results for the third quarter 2026, including record-high equity free cash flow in the quarter and over the last twelve months. Full year guidance has been updated.

Highlights

End-user service revenue of SEK 5.7 billion increased by 2% organically compared to Q3 2025 driven by growth across all operations. Total revenue of SEK 7.6 billion increased by 2% organically compared to Q3 2025.

Underlying EBITDAaL of SEK 3.1 billion increased by 3% organically compared to Q3 2025 driven by end-user service revenue growth and continued sharp cost control across all operations. Reported growth was flat due to the impact of the Baltic tower transaction.

Q3 2026 profit after financial items (EBT) of SEK 1.8 (1.6) billion.

Net profit from total operations of SEK 1.4 (1.3) billion and earnings per share of SEK 2.03 (1.86) in Q3 2026.

Equity free cash flow of SEK 2.3 (1.8) billion in Q3 2026. Over the last twelve months, SEK 6.7 billion has been generated, equivalent to SEK 9.69 (8.99) per share.

Full year 2026 guidance updated: Underlying EBITDAaL narrowed to 4-5% organic growth (previously low to mid-single-digit); capex to sales reduced to below 10% (previously 10-11%).

Tele2 has the most satisfied mobile consumer customers among the main brands, according to the Swedish Quality Index (SKI).

Tele2's network selected as part of Sweden's new emergency communications network (SWEN), with the highest quality score.

Vahdat Zehtab appointed EVP Chief Commercial Officer.

Comment from Nicholas Högberg, President and Group CEO of Tele2:

"We are delivering in line with our guidance for end-user service revenue, and we are comfortable with narrowing the full-year underlying EBITDAaL guidance. We remain disciplined with investments, prioritise what genuinely improves the customer experience and scrutinise every contract and every single cost. This has allowed us to keep growing while offsetting the cost impact of geopolitical developments.

"Every day I see very strong momentum across the company, in engagement, innovation and performance. That gives me confidence that we are on the right track, doing the right things and turning strategy and ideas into action at an accelerating pace."

Teleconference and webcast

Tele2 will host a teleconference and webcast with presentation at 09:00 CEST (08:00 BST, 03:00 EDT) on Tuesday 20 October 2026. The presentation will be held in English.

Registration for the webcast and a separate registration for the teleconference will be available at www.tele2.com.

For the teleconference, please note that dial-in numbers and unique PIN codes (or a 'call-me' facility) will be provided when you register at www.tele2.com. To make sure you are connected in time for the teleconference, please register at least a few minutes in advance.

For more information, please contact:

Joel Hedin, Senior Communications Manager, Phone: +46 70 426 49 33

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 70 166 33 10

This information is such that Tele2 AB (publ) is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 07:00 CEST on 20 October 2026 through the agency of the contact persons set out above.