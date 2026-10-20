Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Interim report, third quarter 2026

July - September

Net sales increased to MSEK 231 (188), rendering a net sales growth of 23 percent

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 30 (25), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 12.9 percent (13.5)

Operating profit amounted to MSEK -8 (17)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.99 (0.74)

Recurring net revenue from software LTM increased to MSEK 270 (217)

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 660 (596)

January - September

Net sales increased to MSEK 723 (656), rendering a net sales growth of 10 percent

Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 128 (115), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 17.8 percent (17.6)

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 64 (90)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 2.83 (4.51) and SEK 2.82 (4.51) respectively

Average number of employees during the period amounted to 610 (599)

Significant events

The Nomination Committee for the 2027 Annual General Meeting has been appointed.

The outcome regarding subscription for new shares within Exsitec's long-term performance-based incentive program (LTI) 2023 has been announced.

No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.

On Tuesday October 20th, at 10.00 CEST, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

For more information, please contact:

Carl Arnesson, CFO

Telephone: 010-333 33 00

Email: ir@exsitec.se

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functional whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for every customer to achieve their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland with approximately 700 employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management, and business development. www.exsitec.se

Exsitec Holding's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: EXS). The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-20 08:00 CEST.