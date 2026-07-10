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WKN: A2QCWQ | ISIN: SE0014035762 | Ticker-Symbol: 1TI
München
10.07.26 | 08:12
9,220 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXSITEC HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXSITEC HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5809,64013:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 08:00 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Exsitec Holding AB: Exsitec Holding AB (publ) Quarterly Report, second quarter 2026

April - June

  • Net sales increased to MSEK 255 (MSEK 228), rendering a net sales growth of 12 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 50 (MSEK 44), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 19.5 percent (19.4)
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 27 (36)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.37 (1.75) and 1.37 (1.75) respectively
  • Recurring net revenue from software LTM increased to MSEK 246 (207)
  • Average number of employees during the period amounted to 598 (581)

January - June

  • Net sales increased to MSEK 493 (468), rendering a net sales growth of 5 percent.
  • Adjusted EBITA increased to MSEK 99 (90), rendering an adjusted EBITA margin of 20.0 percent (19.2)
  • Operating profit amounted to MSEK 72 (73)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution increased to SEK 3.81 (3.78) and SEK 3.81 (3.78) respectively
  • Average number of employees during the period amounted to 591 (600)

Significant events

  • During the quarter, Exsitec Holding AB (publ), through its subsidiary Exsitec AS, acquired 100% of the shares in Amesto Solutions Invest AS.
  • During the quarter, the communiqué from Exsitec Holding AB's annual general meeting was released.
  • No significant events have occurred after the end of the reporting period.

Read the entire report in the attached PDF.

On Friday, July 10th, at 10.00 CEST, interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where the interim report will be presented. The presentation will be held in English. You can find the link to the webcast on Exsitec's website.

For more information, please contact:

Carl Arnesson, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: ir@exsitec.se

About Exsitec

About Exsitec

Exsitec are experts in digital solutions that make a difference in the customer's business. By combining selected systems and services into a functional whole, Exsitec creates the conditions for every customer to achieve their business goals. The organization is located in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland with approximately 700 employees who together have combined competence in IT, business management, and business development. www.exsitec.se
Exsitec Holding's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: EXS). The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

This information is information that Exsitec Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-10 08:00 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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