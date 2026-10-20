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AC

WKN: A3E19M | ISIN: SE0021020716 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC0
München
20.10.26 | 08:02
9,070 Euro
-0,33 % -0,030
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5608,85010:09
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
42 Leser
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AAC Clyde Space AB: Jonatan Forsberg appointed interim Chief Financial Officer of AAC Clyde Space

AAC Clyde Space has appointed Jonatan Forsberg as interim Chief Financial Officer, following the previously announced retirement of current CFO Mats Thideman. Jonatan Forsberg will work alongside Mats Thideman during the transition period, assuming full responsibilities on 28 November 2026.

Jonatan Forsberg has extensive experience in senior finance and executive roles in listed companies. Most recently, he has worked as an independent financial adviser, undertaking interim CFO assignments for listed companies. He has also previously served as CEO of the listed company Arctic Minerals AB (publ) and as CFO of Velcora Holding AB (publ), an international industrial engineering group.

"Jonatan brings extensive experience from finance leadership roles in listed companies. His background and expertise make him well suited to support AAC Clyde Space as we continue to execute on our plans," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

Jonatan Forsberg will serve as interim Chief Financial Officer until a permanent solution is in place.

For more information:
Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, investor@aac-clydespace.com, +46 707 230382, www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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