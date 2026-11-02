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AC

WKN: A3E19M | ISIN: SE0021020716 | Ticker-Symbol: MKC0
München
02.11.26 | 08:01
9,520 Euro
-2,26 % -0,220
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AAC CLYDE SPACE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3709,67010:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.11.2026 10:00 Uhr
64 Leser
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AAC Clyde Space AB: AAC Clyde Space scales maritime data services with two additional Sedna satellites

AAC Clyde Space has initiated the build of two additional maritime data satellites, Sedna-5 and Sedna-6, as part of scaling its maritime data services to meet growing demand for high-quality space-based data. Together with Sedna-3 and Sedna-4, already under construction, the company now has four new Sedna satellites planned for launch in 2027.

As advanced analytics and AI tools become more widely available, access to reliable, high-quality data is becoming increasingly important. AAC Clyde Space has maintained one of the world's longest continuous archives of satellite-based AIS ship tracking data, dating back to 2009. The expanded constellation will increase the volume and frequency of maritime data available to customers, improving coverage and strengthening the resilience of the service.

"This investment is part of the broader transformation of AAC Clyde Space and shows how we can now move faster to scale our Data & Services business. By the end of 2027, we expect to have almost doubled the number of satellites supporting our maritime services. This puts us in a stronger position to meet the high demand we already see in the market," says Luis Gomes, CEO of AAC Clyde Space.

AAC Clyde Space currently operates a fleet of 5 satellites supporting its maritime data services, including AprizeSat-8, Sedna-1, Sedna-2, Thea and Ymir-1.

About Sedna
The Sedna satellites form part of AAC Clyde Space's Data & Services offering and support the delivery of space-based maritime data. Sedna-1 and Sedna-2 were launched, commissioned and became fully operational in 2025 and are used within the company's established maritime data services. The additional Sedna satellites will be built and operated by AAC SpaceQuest in Fairfax, Virginia, alongside the existing Sedna satellites.

For more information
Håkan Tribell, Director of Marketing and Communications, e-mail: investor@aac-clydespace.com, +46 707 230382, http://www.aac-clyde.space.

ABOUT AAC CLYDE SPACE
AAC Clyde Space AB (publ) provides small satellite technologies and services that help governments, businesses and institutions access high-quality data from space. Covering satellite components, mission services and space-based data delivery, the company offers end-to-end solutions that turn space-based intelligence into real-world impact. Applications include weather monitoring, maritime safety, security and defence, agriculture and forestry.

AAC Clyde Space is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, with operations also in the UK, Netherlands, South Africa and the USA. The company's shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: AAC) and on the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: ACCMF). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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