Ascletis Pharma Inc.: Ascletis Announces Positive Preclinical Data for the Most Comprehensive Once-Weekly Oral Peptide Pipeline for the Treatment of Obesity

- Ascletis' industry-leading once-weekly oral peptide pipeline covers all four validated targets, with multiple first-in-class fixed-dose combinations.

- ASC36o, a once-weekly oral amylin receptor peptide agonist, is the most advanced drug candidate of Ascletis' once-weekly oral peptide pipeline and its Phase I study has started in the U.S.

- ASC36o demonstrated a half-life of approximately 7 days and oral bioavailability of 6% to 8% in non-human primates (NHPs), supporting once-weekly oral administration.

- Using ASC36o as a cornerstone, Ascletis has developed two first-in-class once-weekly oral peptide fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), ASC36_37o FDC (amylin/ GLP-1 /GIP/GCG) and ASC36_35o FDC (amylin/ GLP-1 /GIP).

- Ascletis' once-weekly oral peptide pipeline was developed by its Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT) that increased oral bioavailability through both gastric and intestinal absorption and reduced within-subject and between-subject variability.

HONG KONG, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX: 1672, "Ascletis") today announced positive preclinical data demonstrating the long half-lives and superior bioavailability of its industry-leading once-weekly oral peptide pipeline.

The industry's most comprehensive once-weekly oral peptide pipeline

The foundation of Ascletis' industry-leading once-weekly oral peptide pipeline (Table 1) for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic diseases is a first-in-class once-weekly oral amylin receptor peptide agonist ASC36o (tablet) which is currently in a Phase I study in the U.S. The topline human pharmacokinetic (PK) data of ASC36o are expected by the end of 2026. At steady state in non-human primates (NHPs), ASC36o tablets reached a half-life of up to 167 hours (approximately 7 days) and oral bioavailability of 6% to 8%. In a head-to-head diet-induced obesity (DIO) rat study comparing ASC36 to eloralintide and petrelintide, ASC36 demonstrated 32% and 91%, respectively, greater body weight reduction.

Table 1. Ascletis' once-weekly oral peptide pipeline covers all four validated targets, alone and in combination:

Program Amylin R GLP-1R GIPR GCGR Status ASC36o ?





U.S. Phase I ASC36_37o FDC ? ? ? ? FDA IND submission expected 4Q2026 ASC36_35o FDC ? ? ?

FDA IND submission expected 4Q2026 ASC37o

? ? ? FDA IND submission expected 4Q2026 ASC35o

? ?

FDA IND submission expected 4Q2026

Notes:

FDC: fixed-dose combination; R: receptor; GLP-1R: glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor; GIPR: gastric inhibitory polypeptide receptor; GCGR: glucagon receptor; FDA: the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; IND: Investigational New Drug.

First-in-class once-weekly oral fixed-dose combination (FDC) peptides

Ascletis' two FDC oral peptides combine its amylin receptor agonist with incretin agonists in a single once-weekly pill:

ASC36_37o FDC (tablet), a once-weekly oral quadruple peptide agonist (amylin receptor + GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR)

(tablet), a once-weekly oral peptide agonist (amylin receptor + GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR) ASC36_35o FDC (tablet), a once-weekly oral triple peptide agonist (amylin receptor + GLP-1R/GIPR)

In NHPs, combining the peptides extended the half-lives beyond that observed with the single agent. The half-life of ASC36o increased from approximately 7 days as monotherapy to approximately 8.8 days in an FDC of ASC36_35o, and approximately 8.3 days in an FDC of ASC36_37o. ASC36o oral bioavailability also rose, from 6% to 8% alone to =10% in both FDCs (Table 2).

Furthermore, the Company's pipeline includes a once-weekly oral GLP-1 /GIP/GCG triple peptide agonist, ASC37o, and a once-weekly oral GLP-1 /GIP dual peptide agonist, ASC35o (Table 1). This pipeline gives Ascletis a unique competitive position to significantly expand the population that can be treated with oral agents.

Industry-leading oral bioavailability across our once-weekly oral peptide pipeline

All five of Ascletis' once-weekly oral peptides/fixed-dose combinations utilize Ascletis proprietary Peptide Oral Transport Enhancement Technology (POTENT). In both dogs and NHPs, POTENT increases oral bioavailability through absorption in both the stomach and the intestines. POTENT also significantly reduces within-subject and between-subject variability after oral dosing. This technology allowed for oral bioavailability of Ascletis' once-weekly oral peptides of up to> 10% at the steady state, with half-lives up to approximately 8.8 days in NHPs (Table 2). These high rates of oral bioavailability combined with extremely long half-lives allows for commercially viable once-weekly dosing of its oral peptides.

Table 2. Half-life and bioavailability of oral peptide pipeline at steady state in NHPs

Tablet Half-life Oral bioavailability ASC36o Up to 167 hours (approx. 7 days) 6% to 8% ASC36_37o FDC ASC36: up to 200 hours (approx. 8.3 days)

ASC37: up to 96 hours (4 days) ASC36:>10%

ASC37: =9.1% ASC36_35o FDC ASC36: up to 212 hours (approx. 8.8 days)

ASC35: up to 158 hours (approx. 6.6 days) ASC36: =10%

ASC35: =9.3% ASC37o Up to 79 hours (approx. 3.3 days) 3.5% to 7.9% ASC35o Up to 83 hours (approx. 3.5 days) Similar to ASC37o

Notes:

NHPs: non-human primates; FDC: fixed-dose combination; approx.: approximately.

"With the start of our U.S. Phase I study, our once-weekly oral peptide platform has crossed another milestone." said Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ascletis, "Our two FDC tablets are, to our knowledge, the first once-weekly oral fixed-dose combinations of peptides. Together with ASC37o and ASC35o, they give Ascletis what we believe is the most comprehensive once-weekly oral peptide pipeline in the industry, covering all four validated targets: amylin, GLP-1, GIP and GCG receptors. Our POTENT platform increased absorption in both the stomach and the intestine and reduced variability within and between animal subjects, and our unique combinations improved both even further. We look forward to the topline human PK data of ASC36o (tablet) and the submission of Investigational New Drug applications (INDs) for our four additional once-weekly oral peptide programs by year-end."

About POTENT

Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT) is Ascletis' proprietary oral peptide delivery platform. It is designed to increase oral bioavailability and reduce within-subject and between-subject PK variability, so that peptides can be dosed orally once weekly. In NHPs and dogs, POTENT increased peptide absorption at both gastric and intestinal sites.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis Pharma Inc. is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of potentially best-in-class and first-in-class therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Artificial Intelligence-assisted Structure-Based Drug Discovery (AISBDD) and Ultra-Long-Acting Platform (ULAP) technologies as well as Peptide Oral Transport ENhancement Technology (POTENT), Ascletis has developed multiple drug candidates in-house, including both small molecules and peptides, such as its lead program, ASC30, a once-daily oral small molecule GLP-1R agonist for chronic weight management and diabetes; ASC30_48FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule dual agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist) and ASC48 (GIPR agonist), ASC30_48_39FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule triple agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist), ASC48 (GIPR agonist) and ASC39 (amylin receptor agonist (SARA)), ASC39, an eloralintide-like potent selective amylin receptor agonist (SARA) once-daily oral small molecule, ASC30_39FDC, a once-daily oral small molecule dual agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC30 (GLP-1R agonist) and ASC39 (amylin receptor agonist (SARA)), ASC36i, an amylin receptor peptide agonist, designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC36_35i FDC, a triple peptide agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC35 (GLP-1R/GIPR agonist), designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC35i, a GLP-1R/GIPR dual peptide agonist, designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC37i, a GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist, designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC36_37i FDC, a quadruple peptide agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC37 (GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR agonist), designed for once-monthly to once-quarterly subcutaneous administration, ASC36o, an amylin receptor peptide agonist, designed for once-weekly oral administration, ASC36_37o FDC, a quadruple peptide agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC37 (GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR agonist), designed for once-weekly oral administration, ASC36_35o FDC, a triple peptide agonist, a fixed-dose combination of ASC36 (amylin receptor agonist) and ASC35 (GLP-1R/GIPR agonist), designed for once-weekly oral administration, ASC37o, a GLP-1R/GIPR/GCGR triple peptide agonist, designed for once-weekly oral administration, ASC35o, a GLP-1R/GIPR dual peptide agonist, designed for once-weekly oral administration, for chronic weight management. Ascletis is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK).

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Contact:

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

443-231-0505 (U.S.)

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Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR Teams

+86-181-0650-9129 (China)

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SOURCE Ascletis Pharma Inc.