

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G, BC8.DE, BECTY), a German technology company, said on Tuesday that Bechtle will provide the German Aerospace Center's Quantum Computing Initiative, or DLR QCI, with cloud-based quantum computing capacity on systems from IQM Quantum Computers.



Under this new framework agreement, DLR QCI will have cloud-based access to IQM's quantum systems until June 2027.



Christian Behma, Managing Director of Bechtle IT System House Bonn, said: 'Our offering combines cutting-edge technology with the flexibility DLR QCI needs to advance its quantum computing applications, allowing us to help the initiative expand its research infrastructure while strengthening the technological sovereignty of Germany and Europe in the global competitive landscape.'



The service will expand the quantum computing resources available to DLR QCI application teams, complement its existing technology portfolio, and create additional opportunities.



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