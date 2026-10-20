Silver Range Resources Ltd. Appoints Luke Schranz Vice President

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ("Silver Range" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Luke Schranz as Vice President of Silver Range.

Luke Schranz has a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology and Geological Engineering from the University of Wisconsin, Madison and a Master of Science degree in Geology from the University of Nevada, Reno. He has worked in the mining industry for nine years, beginning as an underground ore control geologist with Klondex Mines at the Fire Creek Mine in Nevada and subsequently in a more senior role once Hecla Mining took over the mine. Since 2020, he has worked as a geological consultant and contractor in Nevada, Alaska, Greenland and Southeast Asia. He is experienced in all phases of mineral exploration work at operational and executive levels. This includes staking, geochemical survey design and execution, extensive geologic mapping experience; geophysical survey design and interpretation, drill program organization and execution. More recently, he was Director of Technical Services for Scout Discoveries Corp., in which role he was responsible for generative work, conducting large programs for district-scale Cu-Au porphyry targets.

Mr. Schranz will be primarily responsible for target generation, acquisition and exploration and will assist management with property marketing and sales.

Grant of option

Silver Range has granted 400,000 options to Luke Schranz. The options have an exercise price of $0.11 and may be exercised at any time over a period of five years from the date of granting. The options will vest on a quarterly basis over the first year of the options.

About Silver Range Resources Ltd.

Silver Range is a precious metals prospect generator working in the Southwest United States and Northern Canada. It has assembled a portfolio of 34 properties, 14 of which are currently optioned to others, and also retains eight royalty interests on previously vended projects. Silver Range is actively seeking other joint venture partners to explore the high-grade precious metals targets in its portfolio.

ON BEHALF OF SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD.

"Michael Power"

President and C.E.O

For further information concerning Silver Range or its exploration projects please contact:

Investor Inquiries

Mike Power

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

mpower@silverrangeresources.com

http://www.silverrangeresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Silver Range Resources Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-range-resources-ltd.-appoints-luke-schranz-vice-president-1238621