GGL Resources Corp. and Strategic Metals Ltd. Property Transaction Approved

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 20, 2026 / GGL Resources Corp. (TSXV:GGL) ("GGL") announces that it has received final TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") acceptance of the Yukon copper-gold properties transaction with Strategic Metals Ltd. ("Strategic"). The property transaction was announced on July 27, 2026, and required the approval of the disinterested shareholders of both GGL and Strategic as the transaction was considered a "related party" transaction as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and the Exchange policies. Disinterested GGL and Strategic shareholder approvals were obtained at their respective Annual General and Special Meetings held on August 31, 2026.

As part of its Exchange acceptance, GGL has completed a share consolidation at a ratio equal to four (4) pre-consolidation GGL common shares for one (1) post-consolidation GGL common share.

Under the terms of the property transaction, GGL has the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Hopper, Kluane, Batt, and Moraine mineral properties in southwest Yukon Territory (the "Properties"). GGL can earn an initial seventy percent (70%) interest in the Properties by completing all of the following by December 31, 2029 (the "First Option"):

issuing 1,000,000 post-consolidation GGL shares to Strategic on or before October 31, 2026;

incurring $10,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the Properties as follows: $2,000,000 on or before December 31, 2027; $3,000,000 on or before December 31. 2028; $5,000,000 on or before December 31, 2029; and

included in the initial $2,000,000 exploration expenditure requirement is the reimbursement of Strategic of up to $250,000 related to a 2026 exploration program on the Properties.

GGL can acquire an additional thirty percent (30%) interest in the Properties for a total interest of one hundred percent (100%) by making an additional payment to Strategic of $3,000,000 on or before the earlier of: (i) March 31, 2030; and (ii) 90 days following the exercise of the First Option (the "Second Option").

Following the exercise of the Second Option, Strategic will retain a two percent (2%) net smelter return royalty interest in all future commercial production of all commodities from the Properties. GGL will have the right to purchase one-half (1/2) of the Strategic royalty interest for $3,000,000 at any time prior to the commencement of commercial production from any of the Properties.

If GGL elects to exercise the First Option only, GGL and Strategic will form a 70/30 joint venture to explore and develop the Properties.

About GGL Resources Corp.

GGL is a seasoned, Canadian-based junior exploration company, focused on the exploration and advancement of under evaluated mineral assets in politically stable, mining friendly jurisdictions. The Company owns the McConnell Project, which hosts mesothermal gold veins and an under explored porphyry copper-gold prospect in the Kemess District of north-central British Columbia. The Company has optioned the vein portion of its 100% owned and optioned claims in the Gold Point district of the prolific Walker Lane Trend, Nevada.The Gold Point claims cover several gold-silver veins, five of which host past producing high-grade mines, as well as an exciting new Cu-Mo-Au porphyry target. GGL also holds diamond royalties on mineral leases adjacent to the Gahcho Kué diamond mine and southwest of the Ekati diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.

ON BEHALFOF THE BOARD

"Matthew Turner"

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information concerning GGL Resources Corp.or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.gglresourcescorp.com or contact:

Investor Inquiries

Richard Drechsler

Corporate Communications

Tel: (604) 687-2522

NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522

rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com

Corporate Information

Linda Knight

Corporate Secretary

Tel: (604) 688-0546

info@gglresourcescorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: GGL Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ggl-resources-corp.-and-strategic-metals-ltd.-property-transaction-approved-1238713