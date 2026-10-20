

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 158.04 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 158.60.



Against the euro and the pound, the greenback slid to 4-day lows of 1.1235 and 1.3359 from early highs of 1.1208 and 1.3309, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 6-day low of 0.6999 against the Australian dollar, from an early high of 0.6970.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback slid to near 1-month lows of 0.5689 and 1.4053 from early highs of 0.5661 and 1.4106, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 155.00 against the yen, 1.13 against the euro, 1.35 against the pound, 0.81 against the franc, 0.70 against the aussie, 0.58 against the kiwi and 1.39 against the loonie.



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