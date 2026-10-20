NCC AB: NCC's head office relocation to generate annual savings of approximately SEK 50 million

NCC will relocate its head office from Solna to the Hangar 5 office complex in Bromma in the third quarter of 2027. The relocation is expected to reduce NCC's costs by approximately SEK 50 million annually, with full effect from 2028. The remaining commitment after the relocation under the current lease in Solna, which runs until the latter part of 2029, will impact earnings in the third quarter of 2026 by SEK 198 million, reported as an item affecting comparability. The cost item will have no impact on cash flow.

The relocation increases the economic occupancy rate in the part of Hangar 5 that NCC continues to own, from approximately 70 percent to 90 percent, and safeguards the value of the property. In the third quarter of 2026, NCC sold one of the three parts of Hangar 5. A process will be initiated to explore interest in the sale of the remaining parts.

The current lease agreement in Solna runs until the end of the third quarter of 2029. The total remaining commitment following the relocation in the third quarter of 2027 amounts to SEK 198 million and will be recognized in the third quarter of 2026 as a non-cash item affecting comparability. It will be reported under "Other and eliminations".

The significantly smaller office space will result in considerably lower ongoing rental costs. NCC's current office in Solna comprises approximately 16,000 square meters, compared with approximately 8,000 square meters for the new office. The savings will amount to approximately SEK 25 million in 2027, with the full annual effect of approximately SEK 50 million from 2028 onwards. The rent for the new office is fully in line with market terms.

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Koch, Head of Communication & Investor Relations, andreas.koch@ncc.se, +46 70 509 77 61

Tove Stål, Head of Group External Relations, tove.stal@ncc.se, +46 76 521 61 02

NCC's media line: +46 8 585 519 00, press@ncc.se, NCC's Media bank

About NCC. NCC is one of the leading construction companies in the Nordics. Based on its expertise in managing complex construction processes, NCC contributes to the positive impact of construction for its customers and society. Operations include building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2025, NCC had sales of about SEK 56 bn and 11,500 employees. NCC's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.