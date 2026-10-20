

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $1.124 billion, or $7.89 per share. This compares with $1.100 billion, or $7.67 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.7% to $11.122 billion from $10.423 billion last year.



Northrop Grumman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.124 Bln. vs. $1.100 Bln. last year. -EPS: $7.89 vs. $7.67 last year. -Revenue: $11.122 Bln vs. $10.423 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 43.750 B To $ 44.250 B



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