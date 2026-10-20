

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production growth accelerated for the first time in three months in September, while producer prices rose at the fastest pace in nearly three-and-a-half years, separate reports from Statistics Poland revealed on Tuesday.



Industrial production advanced 4.6 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the revised 4.0 percent growth in the prior month. Economists had expected an increase of 3.1 percent.



The growth in September was mainly supported by a 12.9 percent expansion in mining and quarrying output and a 10.2 percent rise in the utility segment. Data showed that the annual growth in the manufacturing output also improved to 4.0 percent from 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered sharply by 17.0 percent, following a 7.8 percent fall in August.



Producer prices rose 6.1 percent yearly in September, faster than the 4.8 percent growth in August. Moreover, this was the highest producer price inflation since April 2023, when prices climbed 6.2 percent.



The annual price growth in the manufacturing industry accelerated to 6.4 percent from 5.1 percent, and that in mining and quarrying quickened to 7.8 percent from 6.8 percent. Data showed that utility prices were 4.2 percent higher.



Monthly, producer prices moved up 1.1 percent in September after rising 0.6 percent in the prior month.



Separate official data showed that average paid employment in the enterprise sector dropped 0.8 percent yearly in September, as expected. The average monthly gross wages and salary grew 5.9 percent from last year versus an expected increase of 6.1 percent



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